‘You Ain’t Got No Money. You’re a Boy’: Iman Shumpert Says Having Money Allows You The Ability To Make People Shut Up 

Iman Shumpert appeared this year on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe to drop some humbling but eye-raising views he has on money and how it empowers you to make other people shut up.

Shumpert told a story in the February interview about a friend who had some financial struggles and was stressing about it while Shumpert was trying to watch a show on TV. He explains to Sharpe how the friend was annoying him, how he settled the problem and then sums it up with the old adage “Money makes the world go round.”

He also said that growing up people always told him, “Money ain’t everything,” but Shumpert, who since his divorce from actress/singer/choreographer Teyana Taylor has a reported net worth of somewhere in the $20M range, said he eventually figured out that those people were just trying to “humble” him.

Shumpert added that the best thing money does is “make people shut the f*ck up.”

Iman Shumpert says the best thing money does is make people shut the F*ck up



"My favorite thing that money do is make somebody shut the up. I never knew money could do that"



"Can't live in your house without money. Can't eat. Can't take care of nobody. So you damn sure can't… pic.twitter.com/JA6VTIlybf — Arslan (@0xarslan) June 22, 2026

Iman Shumpert Says Money Allows You To Make People “Shut The F-k Up” “My favorite thing that money do is make somebody shut the up. I never knew money could do that,” Shumpert said. “Can’t live in your house without money. Can’t eat. Can’t take care of nobody. So you damn sure can’t be a man. You a boy at this point. You ain’t got no money. You’re a boy,” he continued. “When they say money ain’t everything, I just be looking like… it really is everything.”

Shumpert said that his friend was going on and on about his financial bind and as soon as Iman sent him the money, his friend “shut the F up.”

It’s not always the best method, but throwing money at a problem isn’t the worst way of going at it, if you want instant gratification. You risk creating some really bad habits with your friends and family, at the same time Shumpert believes that money allots him a power that broke folks don’t have.

RELATED: ‘She Was The One With The Money In The Relationship’: Iman Shumpert Lost Half His $30M NBA Fortune In Teyana Taylor Divorce Shattering Myth Of Black Love

Iman Shumpert Lost Millions Trying To Shut Up Ex-Wife Teyana Taylor

Not sure if that was his reasoning in his drawn-out divorce with Taylor, because she came off in their divorce.

According to reports, the divorce settlement between the singer, actor and choreographer and the former NBA player ended with Taylor receiving four houses valued at over $10 million, a one-time seven-figure payment, and various luxury vehicles, including the $300,000 Maybach, $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus.

She also retains 100 percent ownership of her companies. Furthermore, Shumpert is court-ordered to provide $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Junie, 9 and Rue Rose,4, and cover the full cost of their private school education.

Throughout the ordeal Taylor was the one who was aggressively on podcasts saying demeaning things about Shumpert, even calling him “evil” at one point. Shortly after the divorce was finalized, she immediately stepped out on the red carper with “Lion’s King” performer Aaron Pierre, apparently confirming their relationship on Instagram after being pictured together at the Oscars in 2025.

RELATED: Iman Shumpert Lost Half His $30M Fortune and $300K Maybach In Divorce With Teyana Taylor Who Has Moved On With The Lion King’s Aaron Pierre

Shumpert didn’t say much then and he doesn’t have much to say about their relationship now. He does, however, have advice for those men who don’t have a means of supporting themselves. It’s nothing like “shut up” money. Husbands across America feel his pain, and if only they could be as fortunate. Then again, just because someone shuts up doesn’t mean they will be any easier to deal with.