‘She Was The One With The Money In The Relationship’: Iman Shumpert Lost Half His $30M NBA Fortune In Teyana Taylor Divorce Shattering Myth Of Black Love

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce turned nasty along the way. One of the points of contention was Taylor dealing with backlash from social media, who said she was giving gold digger vibes as she tried to explain why she deserved the huge bag she got on the way out the door.

Iman Shumpert Loses Half His $30M Fortune In Divorce

Now that the divorce is finalized, it’s clear that Taylor leaves the seven-year marriage well-stocked with enough finances for her to continue to deal with the uncertainties of her big screen acting pursuits.

Teyana is receiving four houses worth over $10M, a seven-figure payout, and luxury vehicles, including a $300K Maybach, $70K Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus. She also retains full ownership of her companies. Iman must also pay $8K/month in child support and cover their children’s private school tuition.

Who’s The Struggling Actor Here?

Of late, Taylor is busy and booked on the screen and she is now going hard with music and acting without the stress of her past relationship. She wasted no time introducing the world to her new boo when she was spotted stepping out after a brief hiatus.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer and the “Mufasa: The Lion King” actor confirmed their budding romance with a photo carousel taken during the 2025 Oscars.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍,” Taylor, 34, captioned the photos with Aaron Pierre, 30.

Less than a year after her divorce from former NBA star Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor showed up to the Oscars with her new BF Aaron Pierre (Photo by Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

In the photos, the pair are facing each other before they stand back-to-back for the final picture. Taylor, always the fashionista, was wearing a black gown that featured a large cutout in the back. The front of the dress included a form-fitting neckline and a slit in the back. Taylor topped it off with some metallic heels, before switching to another form-fitting, elegant red outfit. Pierre rocked a classic black tuxedo by LOEWE with a white bow tie and gold framed glasses.

The launch of her new album is scheduled for August, and a teaser has already been released to the public.She’s shining in multiple acting roles, including ‘Straw‘, the latest melodramatic thriller from writer/director Tyler Perry, starring Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother who finally reaches her breaking point and ends up in a bank with a gun, trying to get money for her daughter who is sick and needs her medicine.

Taylor plays a local law enforcement officer who is also skilled at hostage negotiation from her time in the military and develops a sympathetic bond with the desperate mother.

Iman Shumpert Eliminated From Hit Show “The Chi” In Season 6

Meanwhile, her ex, Iman Shumpert took a serious loss when his popular character was offered at the end of Season 6 of the hit series “The Chi” which is now streaming on Paramount. His shocking departure left plenty of viewers disturbed about the plot twist.

Shumpert debuted in ‘The Chi’ Season 4 as love interest of character Tiffany (Hannah Hall), before being offed.

With no major acting projects at his immediate disposal, the 34-year-old is focusing on NBA analysis on ESPN. Being a sports analyst on rotation at the world’s sports leader is nothing to sneeze at, but Tayor is clearly better positioned right now in the Hollywood scene with a recent acting portfolio that also includes a series announcement with Kim Kardashian. Taylor also has an upcoming American Black comedy action film, ‘One Battle After Another.’ In addition, she is gearing up for another project, Netflix’s Kevin Hart comedy ’72 Hours’.

Teyana Taylor Addresses Drama Surrounding Her Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Taylor felt the social media interest was enough for her to address the matter in a recent video on IG Live.

“I walked away with all his properties, I walked away with all my properties, Iman walked away with a car that I bought him. That’s clear. We are not going to sit here and make it seem like Teyana is using Iman for anything. At the end of the day Iman made his money and so did I. I have been in this business since I was 15 years old. We’re not going to act like my bank account is like (low), nah we are not doing that. I’ve had several movies, several deals all still active.”

Taylor refutes claims that she’s financially reliant on Shumpert and she took to social media to defend herself.

“Crazy part about it is I said nothing when he and his lawyer told the internet that Teyana is bringing in more money per month than Iman is. Just because Iman played ball, doesn’t mean that this is a thing where I’m trying to take money off of him. Iman hasn’t played since 2020…So yes, actively during the divorce I was bringing more money than him in. I am, so it’s just like how sitting here making it seem like I’m a gold digger…We’re not gonna do that”

Social Media Reacts To Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Divorce Settlement: Is Black Love a Myth?

The myth of Black Love took a serious hit with this divorce and how volatile it got at times with accusations and threats that involved incarceration.

“Yall act like she doesn’t have her own net worth and they didn’t contribute to the marriage together. It’s not like she never worked a day in her life,” said one Taylor supporter also posting a quote the singer made when defending herself against gold digger accusations on social media. “Let’s get this gold-digger s— out the way,” Taylor said. “Every single car that I walked away with, I literally paid for out of my pocket. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls Royce and never replaced it. Let’s be very clear, I left with what I came with.”

Another netizen agreed that Taylor is entitled to half, saying:

“They were together 10 years, this is pretty standard given their net worth together. Not sure why are you guys saying he got played … they are same age she was already acting, and he was rookie when they started.”



Did Teyana and Iman Shatter Myth Of Black Love?



Shumpert had his legion of defenders, mostly men, who feel he got railroaded.



“But she said she was the one with the money in the relationship. How does she get 7 figures plus all that?” asked another perplexed fan. “Yeah this is insane. The f*** she do to deserve all that after getting a divorce? 😂 The law is crazy. Protect yourselves and put everything in your mom’s name💀,” said one netizen. “Criticism of Iman Have Caused The Children To Unjustly Suffer Stress” | Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Wants Ex-Wife Teyana Taylor Thrown In Jail

At one time Iman and Teyana were the poster couple for Black Love and marriage. That a pure and committed relationship could work with celebrities of color. It was relationship goals for women and men across the diaspora. However, the way that the love turned sour and insults and the battle for possessions and money became the game, this won’t be one of those happily ever after stories. It’s not like Taylor and her two daughters she shares with Iman — Junie and Rue — aren’t well taken care of. Securing the bag seems to be the basis of every relationship these days.