“I Was Left With About $2 Million And No House” | Iman Shumpert Says He Will Never Marry Again Following Costly Divorce From Ex-Wife Teyana Taylor

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert is still picking up the pieces of his life following his divorce from singer/actress Teyana Taylor. In ending their union which produced two children, Shumpert says he was left with just $2 million and no house from an NBA fortune that saw him reach close to $49 million.



Shump says for that reason alone he will never say “I Do” again. Instead he will opt to date and just enjoy life without the titles of husband and wife. The former New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers star believes marriage failed him and losing so much at once has completely changed his outlook of tying the knot.

Shumpert Says I’m Good With The Nuptials

Iman Shumpert Says He’s Done with Marriage Forever: “It Failed Me and Left Me with Nothing” 💔 pic.twitter.com/Oe2ytrNNJz — DREE LEGEND🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@DreeLegend) August 1, 2026

Ever since his divorce went final in July 2024, Shumpert has been talking about how it left him in financial ruins. During an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, he told Shannon Sharpe this.

“When I was married, I trusted my wife with everything. I loved her, so I put all my money into a joint account because I believed we were building a future together. I never imagined things would end the way they did.”

“After our divorce was finalized, I had to give up a huge part of what I worked so hard for. She received over $25 million in cash and assets, including $10 million in cash, four houses worth around $10 million, a Maybach, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and even a tour bus.”

“On top of that, I pay $8,000 every month in child support, and I also cover our children’s school fees and medical expenses. She also kept her own businesses.”

“When everything was settled, I was left with about $2 million and no house. Looking back, I realize I made some financial decisions I probably shouldn’t have. It’s a hard lesson, but one It’ve had to live with.”

Because he loved his wife, he shared everything with her and he l0st everything he ever worked for after the divorce.



After finalizing their divorce, basketballer Iman Shumpert will give his wife, Teyana Taylor, over $25 million.



She will get:

-$10-million in cash

-4 houses… pic.twitter.com/lS0ed9Hyik — Melanin Queen👑🌹 (@onlyone_success) July 31, 2026

In recent interviews Shumpert has also talked about how having children is what really eats away at an athlete’s fortune.

“They’re court system kids…While you’re playing, that baby mama is draining your account every month, but you don’t even see it because you’re still playing.”

It didn’t take long for fans to enter the chat and dissect Shumpert’s comments with their opinions.

“Marriage didn’t fail him. He failed to keep his d*ck in his pants. If you know you can’t stay faithful, why sign a contract that literally expects you not to cheat? That’s not marriage failing. That’s you,” a person said.

“The financial outcome comes from the agreements, assets, and laws involved. And if a woman violates a similar agreement, the same standard should apply,” someone else said.

“And that’s exactly the purpose of a prenup: to protect yourself and your assets,” a fan replied.

“Cheating shouldn’t cost that much. TT famous and all but she was never making nba money,” another fan commented.

“Women cant stay faithful in marriages either but yet they still benefit from a divorce,” a person quipped.

“She was the one who was bringing chicks to the crib so they could have threesomes,” someone mentioned.

Shumpert Putting Life Back Together

In the aftermath of taking such a huge financial loss via divorce, Shumpert is putting things back together. The former Georgia Tech star has carved out a nice role on ESPN as a basketball analyst. He’s also a regular contributor to the “Big Podcast” hosted by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Shumpert has also gotten into with various movie roles and recurring role on comedian Kountry Wayne’s online skits that do millions of views daily via Facebook and other social media outlets.