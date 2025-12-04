‘She Refused To Vacate The Property’: Iman Shumpert Faces Possible Lawsuit From Scorned Girlfriend Who Claims NBA Star Was “Dragging Her By the Wrist and Foot”

Iman Shumpert’s transition to single life hasn’t been that smooth. Shumpert was most recently in the news for getting heckled by an Indiana influencer during WNBA All-Star weekend. Now a woman is accusing the former NBA star of “dragging her by the wrist and foot” when she refused to leave his home after repeated demands to do so. Police refused to file charges in the incident, so now the scorned woman is threatening legal action.

According to reports, Atlanta PD responded to a call regarding a verbal confrontation at Shumpert’s home last week. On November 26, a woman alleged the former NBA star struck her. Upon further investigation, a witness on the scene told police that the woman was lying.

On November 26, an IG model named Joanna Donnejour alleged that former NBA star Iman Shumpert struck her. Upon further investigation, a witness on the scene told police that the woman was lying and charges were pressed. Now she’s threatening a potential lawsuit. (Getty Images)

Woman Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Hitting Her After He Repeatedly Requested That She Leave His Home

TMZ obtained the incident report and according to the document, law enforcement maintains that operators dispatched them to Shumpert’s Atlanta home around 4:37 AM. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the NBA champion moving a suitcase outside his home. Shumpert told police that he wanted the woman, an IG model identified as Joanna Donnejour, off his premises, claiming he asked her to “bounce” several times.

According to Donnejour, she and Shumpert had an argument inside Shumpert’s bedroom. It was the typical dust up stemming from infidelity accusations that Shumpert and most NBA players are familiar with.

Police noted that while Shumpert was arguing with Donnejour, a third woman was also present. Donnejour alleges that she tried to order a ride and volunteered to remove herself from the property but claims Shumpert “hit her” and forcefully removed her from his room by “dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs.” She told police she wanted to press charges, but after speaking with the third woman on the scene, they opted against it.

What Did The Third Woman Tell Police About Iman Shumpert vs. Joanna Donnejour Dust Up?

According to reports, the female witness confirmed that a verbal spat did occur, but only after Shumpert asked Donnejour to leave his room several times. Eye witness accounts say he “grabbed Ms. Donnejour by the wrist to escort her out but this was not done in an aggressive manner.”

Police remained at the scene until Donnejour left the premises and reported that there were no visible injuries, markings, or bruises discovered on Donnejour’s body, which corroborates the witness’ statement that Shumpert was not aggressive with Donnejour.

Woman Threatens Legal Action After Accusing Iman Shumpert Of Assaulting Her, He Denies Claims

Making matters worse, on the police bodycam footage, viewers can hear Donnejour tell Shumpert, “see you in court — and on Instagram in the morning.”

In a statement to the public, the former NBA baller said:

“Last week, I had friends over and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property. The police were called, invited inside and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened. After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly. She refused to vacate the property after being asked to leave multiple times and only after the officers escorted her outside did she eventually depart. This matter was quickly closed that night by the police after they did their investigation.”

Teyana Taylor’s Career Is Taking Off Since Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert didn’t want the stability of a marriage with Teyana Taylor. After a lengthy and nasty divorce played out in the public, the two celebrities, who share a daughter, went their separate ways. Taylor’s career has taken off with a new album and an acting role in new the Hulu series “All’s Fair” about a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Kim Kardashian plays the lead role of Allura Grant, a divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

Shumpert hasn’t been able to put his NBA life behind him. It has cost him a great wife and a beautiful family. According to reports, the divorce settlement between the singer, actor and choreographer and the former NBA player ended with Taylor receiving four houses valued at over $10M, a one-time seven-figure payment, and various luxury vehicles, including the $300K Maybach, $70K Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus.

On a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club” Shumpert’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Teyana Taylor, couldn’t help but drag him under the bus one more time, when discussing divorce.

“I filed for separation and divorce a few times but I kept withdrawing because he kept saying he wants to fight for his family,” Taylor tells Charlamagne, Jess and the crew. So if you say you want to fight for your family but then get caught up in another scandal, I’m like, “N-word’ I got a few questions.”

Taylor continued:

“You’re not fighting, and because I’m a lover I’m thinking it’s like a movie, he’s going to fight for it. Then I realized it’s just words. It’s not leaving the paper. I need it to leave the paper. I need the words to become actions because once I decide to forgive you, I gave you a clean slate. I don’t hold on to grudges; I might as well leave. So, if you say, ‘I want to fight for my family and this is what I want’, I’m going to give you an opportunity to fight for your family.” “In marriage you don’t just walk away from something. You have to exhaust all options and fight for it. If I stayed, me and Iman would still be going through all types of bs.”

Let’s hope he regains his focus and the drive that made him an NBA champion.