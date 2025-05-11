“Criticism of Iman Have Caused The Children To Unjustly Suffer Stress” | Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Wants Ex-Wife Teyana Taylor Thrown In Jail

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert is freshly divorced from his ex-wife Teyana Taylor. After seven years of marriage the divorce was finalized in July 2024, but there’s still plenty of residue surrounding the not-so-amicable separation that eventually led to divorce. Since the divorce there has been an ugly back-and-forth from both parties claiming the other violated terms of their no longer being one.

Shumpert, who played 10 seasons in the NBA, filed a motion to have Taylor jailed for 20 days. More specifically, this month Shump filed a motion for contempt claiming the actress and singer violated court orders governing the couple’s post-divorce conduct, In Touch Weekly reported.

Iman Shumpert wants Teyana Taylor jailed for breaking divorce order, exposing terms, insulting him around kids, and hurting his career. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9Y3JAITLq3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 10, 2025

Shumpert Says Taylor Broke Agreement

In the motion, Shumpert claimed Taylor “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children,” In Touch reported.

Iman Shumpert speaks on the aftermath of his divorce from Teyana Taylor and admits some of the court filings Teyana Taylor filed against him were hurtful.



(🎥 Tap In With TT/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Qymzax2Tml — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 10, 2025

Shumpert Says Violation Of Agreement Cost Him Money

The former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers is also claiming that Taylor’s alleged actions have his personal and professional reputation causing a loss of income.

“The precise amount to be more particularly stated and proven at the trial of this matter,”

The former couple share two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert, and Rue Rose Shumpert.

Motion States Taylor Has Been Speaking Ill Of Him In Children’s Presence

Shumpert and his representatives say Taylor has been continuously derogatory toward him with the former couple’s two children present.

“For example, in the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman]. Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents,” his motion alleged.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg as it pertains to this ongoing dispute.

Taylor Denies Claims That She Tried To Have Shumpert Jailed

Despite rumors Taylor is claiming that she didn’t try to have Shumpert imprisoned for 20 days as is being reported. The “Gonna Love Me” singer says she only wants peace and to move on with her life.

“I don’t want no parts of this. Iman is my family. He is the father of my children, and that’s never going to change,” she said. “I just want to move on with my life in peace.”