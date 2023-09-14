“I’m Telling You He Was Pushed Out” | Stephen A. Smith Spills The Beans About Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Undisputed’ Departure 

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is the most recognizable face at the Entertainment and Sports Network. He is the star of the network’s hot debate show “First Take,” he also hosts his own podcast called “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

Smith is no stranger to being in front of the camera, and as of late he’s been making the rounds and appearing on many other podcasts and platforms.

He recently visited the “Podcast P” show hosted by NBA player Paul George. Smith also guest-appeared on his new co-host Shannon Sharpe’s his podcast called “Club Shay Shay.”

During each visit, the loquacious Smith didn’t hold back on his thoughts, and that was definitely the case when he visited rapper Joe Budden on his “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

Questions about the aforementioned Sharpe leaving rival “Undisputed” on FS1 to join forces with Smith arose on this week’s episode, and Smith didn’t shy away from telling what he believe happened.



Smith Says Sharpe Was Forced Out

Budden mentioned that he thought Smith’s open and very public desire to bring Sharpe to ESPN was a cutthroat move intended to undermine Skip Bayless. This was the narrative that many media publications put forth without any concrete knowledge as to why the power duo broke up.

Smith quickly went into what he claims really happened and why he did that.

Shannon Was Forced Out By Skip ?

“I didn’t look at it that way. I would’ve looked at it that way if Shannon left on his own volition,” Smith said. “I’m telling you he was pushed out.”

A shocked Budden mentioned he’d never heard that. To which a pretty candid Smith responded:

“Well, I’m telling you. And it’s a fact. Now, they can deny it. He wouldn’t. I can promise you that. He was pushed out. He didn’t want to leave. He was notified that, your services were no longer be needed.”

Smith then says it’s for Shannon to tell, but he also knows how it feels to be let go. In 2009, ESPN cut Smith, only to bring him back a couple years later to join Skip Bayless on “Cold Pizza,” before it became “First Take.”

Both Parties Have Moved On

Sharpe has joined Smith twice weekly (Mondays and Tuesdays). He also took his “Club Shay Shay” podcast to Volume Sports with Colin Cowherd, host of “The Herd” on FS1.

As for Bayless and the “Undisputed” crew, the show now features Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former NFL All-Pros Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman, veteran reporter Rachel Nichols, who left ESPN amidst controversy, and rapper Lil Wayne, a close friend of Bayless.