Stephen A. Smith Thinks The Knicks Can Get Giannis Antetokounmpo, But Ryan Clark Thinks A Fine Is In Order For “First Take” As A “Knicks Recruiting Spot”

Stephen A. Smith undoubtedly has the most prominent show on the ESPN daytime roster.

He also uses every chance he can as a pulpit to goad available star players to consider coming to his favorite basketball team, the New York Knicks. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recently gave Smith such an opening by expressing his desire to stall on signing a contract extension next summer to see if the team will add the elements to get back into championship contention.

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do,” Giannis said to The New York Times. “And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

SAS wasted no time complimenting Giannis and making a direct overture on behalf of the Bing Bong blue and orange.

Stephen A’s Latest Attempt

“I love it because I think that means there’s a possibility that he could end up in a bigger market,” Smith said emphatically on Friday’s episode of “First Take.” “He is Giannis Antetokounmpo, OK. This brother averaged 31 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists last year on 55 percent shooting. He’s only 28 years of age. He turns 29 in December.”

“This dude is something special,” Smith gushed. “He still doesn’t have a great perimeter shot; it’s something he needs to work on, but, my Lord, for the most part, he is unstoppable. He already delivered a championship for Milwaukee; he doesn’t owe them anything. It’s a great sports town, but, damn it, I’m starving for New York to get him.”

Guest analyst Ryan Clark immediately called out what he sees as Smith using his platform as a “New York Knicks recruiting spot.”

“I understand that this is Stephen A’s show. Somebody has to stop allowing Stephen A. to use ‘First Take’ as a New York Knicks recruiting rule or a recruiting spot,” Clark continued on ‘First Take.’ “Adam Silver needs to fine Stephen A. or the New York Knicks need to be fined for Stephen A. constantly tampering. Everybody can’t play for the Knicks. People don’t wanna play for them.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo says there’s a chance he doesn’t sign an extension with the Bucks next summer 😬



“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away… pic.twitter.com/E9z7Q5Seie — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2023

They Say I’m Hopeless

However, Smith quickly reminded Clark of a glaring fact about his New York Knicks’ hopes and dreams.

“Hold on, R.C., you’re missing a critical point,” Smith said, interrupting Clark’s rant. “It’s the one thing in my career that I haven’t been effective at all. Who the hell is going to the Knicks that I’ve recruited? Nobody. I haven’t been able to get anybody. I’m praying at least one time it works.”

Everyone can have a dream, even Stephen A. Smith.