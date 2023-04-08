“I’m Going For 10, Man” | Tyreek Hill Says He Will Throw The Deuces Up For Good After His Dolphins Contract Is Done

Tyreek Hill dropped a bombshell on Dolphins fans. On Wednesday, he told Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City that he plans on retiring after his contract is up with the Dolphins at the end of the 2025 season.

“I’m going for 10 [seasons], man,” Hill said to Sports Radio 810. “I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.

Tyreek Hill at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hill signed a four-year extension worth $120 million last offseason after he was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins. His deal made him the highest paid NFL receiver, but Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson will be looking to top that deal soon.

The Dolphins star receiver is coming off career highs in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) for a single season. He has racked up 8,340 receiving yards, 751 rushing yards, and 70 total touchdowns for his career. The speedster has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in five of his seven NFL seasons.

He will be 31 years old when his contract expires with the team. He was once viewed as a speedy returner and slot receiver, but has transformed himself into a No. 1 option and top-five wide receiver in the NFL. He has also lived up to his nickname the Cheetah.

Hill recently competed in a USA Indoor Track and Field masters event in Louisville. Of course, the 29-year-old blew the competition away in the 60 meter dash with a time of 6.70 seconds.

In addition to his retirement target date that was discussed, he also spoke about his post-NFL playing career plans.

“So I really want to get into, like, the gaming space,” Hill said. “I really want to get huge in that, and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I’m going to just sign, like, different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors.”

Finally, Hill took a shot at Chiefs kingdom to close out his interview.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?” Hill said. “Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Hill is known to blow past defenders and throw up the peace sign to them as he is headed into the end zone. The Dolphins are set to visit the Chiefs on Week 7 of the NFL season but no time and date has been set yet.