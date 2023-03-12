Tyreek Hill Really Is The Cheetah, Winning Track Race Over The Weekend

Tyreek Hill made a non-football stride toward confirming his nickname “The Cheetah” is accurate. The Miami Dolphins’ swift pass-catcher appeared at a USA Track and Field event in Louisville on Saturday afternoon and randomly won in the 60-meter dash.

In the USATF Masters Indoor Championships, Hill defeated four competitors by running 6.70 seconds to surpass runner-up Dainen Brass by a little over half a second. Hill represented his track roots and wore a speed suit from his alma mater, Coffee High School, where he was a star at track and field.

Last Saturday was the first time he had competed in a track event since 2014 when he was a student-athlete at Oklahoma State, and Hill left his competition in the dust.

The Cheetah

The event was formerly only for runners aged 35 and over, but it now was in Hill’s bracket (25–29) for athletes that finished college but want to continue competing. Although the competition was stiff, USATF Masters events are designed for athletes 25 years and older and for all ability levels.

Hill’s result is 0.36 seconds behind Christian Coleman’s world record in the event. The race was a reminder of Hill’s love for the track lines as Hill won state titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and long jump in high school. He was also an All-American in the indoor 200 meters dash at Oklahoma State.

When Hill was a junior wide receiver at Oklahoma State in 2014, he was dismissed from the team, ending his track opportunities. Hill was arrested on a domestic violence complaint where, per a police media release, he was arrested on probable cause for domestic abuse by strangulation, a felony, for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend. The woman said she and Hill argued at his residence when it “escalated into a physical altercation.”

The woman claimed that the then 20-year-old Hill hit her in the face and stomach and choked her. She received treatment from the hospital and told police at the time that she was pregnant with Hill’s child.

Reunited

Hill finished his collegiate career at West Alabama before being drafted in 2016 into the NFL by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020. The race might be Hill letting the world know he is staying in tip-top shape to realize a dream of bringing an NFL championship back to South Florida.

After leaving K.C. for the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Tua became bullish on his new team and quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. However, even though Tua and the Dolphins ended their season a respectable 9-8, coming in second in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills, Tua was on concussion protocols throughout last season.

Miami clinched the AFC’s final playoff berth in Week 18 but lost in the first round 34-31 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. The Dolphins will reportedly exercise their fifth-year option with Tua, locking the quarterback in well before the May 2 deadline. That is good news for Hill, who believes Tua is the best quarterback for him despite the receiver winning a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs starter QB, Patrick Mahomes.

Tyreek Hill is staying in shape and breaking records at the same time. Now he needs to bring a championship to Miami.