Injured Dolphins Cornerback Byron Jones Sounds Off On Game’s Health Costs As He All But Declares His NFL Career Over

Miami Dolphins defensive back Byron Jones is dealing with a lot of pain and apparently “can’t run or jump.” He blames this on his football career and the shady “healing” techniques of NFL teams and medical staff.

On top of all of this news from the former Dallas Cowboys player, he’s basically telling others to run for the hills. Jones took to social media to talk about his physical state as of right now, and it’s not good.

Byron Jones. (Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty)

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Much has changed in 8 years. Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications. https://t.co/g5TTHDQGSY — Byron Jones (@TheByronJones) February 25, 2023

Consequences Of The Game

The NFL is notorious for shoving tons of drugs and painkillers into players to keep them on the field, or to help them play through injuries. This result for a 30-year-old man who’s supposed to be still in his football prime bodes ill for other players down the road.

In Jones’ professional opinion, the glory and fame this high-contact, brutal, and dangerous game brings players isn’t worth the years of pain they’ll have to put up with for potentially the rest of their lives.

Jones missed the entire 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins because he was recovering from an offseason Achilles surgery. Before that he played two years with the Dolphins after signing with them in free agency in 2020 following his first five seasons in the league with the Dallas Cowboys.

🎙@LaVarArrington: "Byron Jones played longer than me, but without the pills, I wouldn't have played the 7 years I did…but at the end of the day this isn't about money this is about the medical benefits from the NFL after you retire…"



🔊LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/6FmAzil11X pic.twitter.com/dEZ4vPBaLo — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) February 25, 2023

The language used in his posts suggests he’s hanging it up due to injuries, and while all signs are pointing to the end of an outstanding career for the former All-Pro corner, Jones has not said he’s done.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson cited an unidentified source Saturday as saying Jones is not retiring just yet. The 2023 season would mark the fourth year of Jones’ five-year, $82 million contract with the Dolphins, but his 2023 base salary of $13.5 million is not guaranteed money under his deal.

What’s Next?

While Jones might not be planning to retire, that does not mean he won’t be cut this offseason. ProFootballTalk reports he could face havingt to reimburse the Dolphins $4.2 Million in signing bonus money if he retires, although it is unclear what would trigger this. His simplest course course of action is to wait until he is released, which is expected to happen.

A Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro in 2018, Jones missed last year and hasn’t been the most productive player with the Dolphins in his two played seasons either. His best years are behind him, and his telling the world that he can’t run or jump might lower his free agency value as well.

When it’s all said and done, no team might be interested in signing Jones, and eventually he might be forced to retire anyway.