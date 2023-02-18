Dallas Cowboys Star Cornerback Trevon Diggs Sued For Unpaid Rent And Property Damage

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has become one of the best cover guys in the league. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star is fresh off his second consecutive All-Pro season and a first team All-Pro selection in 2021, he’s become a key piece of the very good and rebuilt Cowboys defense.

But off the field, Diggs is now dealing with a lawsuit that stems from a rental property in Denton County, Texas, that he once called home. According to reports Diggs is being sued for unpaid rent and property damage, with the landlord claiming he only paid rent on time upon moving in.

Trevon Diggs has an issue that he needs to resolve. (Michael Owens / Getty)

Diggs’ lease was for one year and signed in March 2022 at $5,500 per month. The lawsuit claims Diggs owes nearly $38,000 in past due rent and repairs, plus carpet cleaning and maintenance fees the star defensive back hasn’t paid.

He was reportedly evicted from the property in July 2022, but the lawsuit stated he also owes $2,500 for eviction fees and, another $11,000 for failure to pay the last two months.

Report: #Cowboys Trevon Diggs faces lawsuit for $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/lzeEPRo06Q — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 17, 2023

Diggs Attorney Calls Suit A Surprise

Per reports, Diggs’ attorney Scott Becker released a statement on the matter.

“This appears to stem from some misunderstanding or miscommunication going on with this rental property that ended sometime last year,” Becker said.

“He thought this matter was completely resolved,” Becker said. “So, to have this situation arise out of the blue was a bit of a shock to him … We certainly feel badly for her if that’s the case that there’s damage to the property. My client didn’t cause that damage and we look forward to working it out with her. When you are successful, you become a target for things and that may be happening here.”

Becker also mentioned that the situation is directly attributed to associates of Diggs and not Diggs himself.

Dallas #Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs is being sued for up to a total of $250,000. He’s accused of owing $33,500 in past rent and late payments, $11,000 in remaining payments on the lease, minor yard maintenance fees, $3,400 in property repairs, deep cleaning carpets for more… https://t.co/AJQ8wc9Fa3 pic.twitter.com/JHU0oasStM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 17, 2023

Diggs Expected To Sign Big Extension Soon

Diggs was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and as he enters the final year of his rookie deal the belief is a big-money extension is coming. Diggs has proven to be a coveted piece of the Cowboys going forward, and with the cornerback market exploding over the past couple seasons, the expectancy is he’ll be paid handsomely.

His accolades only heighten the expectation with the aforementioned two Pro Bowls, and one All-Pro selection. But the one stat that will really help Diggs in negotiations is the 11 interceptions he had in 2021-22, the most a player has had in a single season since former Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls in 1981.

Diggs didn’t have as many thefts in 2022, but he became a better overall cornerback who played with more technique.

Based on the dollar amount of the lawsuit, and if it’s successful, Diggs may need that new deal he’s soon to receive a little earlier.