“Drake Has A Right To Be Mad At LeBron And DeMar” | Fans Try To Decipher Which Hooper The Iconic Rapper Is Dissing In New Song “What Did I Miss?”

It’s been a long time coming but, it looks like rapper Aubrey Graham, also known as Drake or Drizzy, has finally picked himself up off the mat. This following rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us” diss that left the Canadian-born emcee searching for answers and a way to retaliate in the lyrical beef.

Well, it looks like that time is finally here as the “God’s Plan” rapper came out swinging with his own diss record called “What Did I Miss?” The song not only includes several references, and potential disses aimed at the Compton, California, native, but also at one or two possible NBA hoopers. With a line like this …

“I saw bro in the pop-out with them but been d***riding gang since ‘Headlines.’”

“I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since 'Headlines'" – Drake seemingly disses Lebron 😭 pic.twitter.com/areIYGUSQL — J (@jaitwinn) July 5, 2025

Did Drake Come For King James Or Deebo?

The Drake and Kendrick beef had simmered for over a decade, but when Lamar released the “Not Like Us” diss track in May 2024 it became a five-alarm fire. Not only did Lamar make the song of the summer, he performed it at a pop-out on June 19 at Kia Forum in nearby Inglewood, California. And that’s where things get dicey, as a who’s who of NBA players like LeBron James and California natives Russell Westbrook (Long Beach), James Harden and DeMar DeRozan (Compton) were all in attendance.

As James enjoyed the show from the crowd, Westbrook and DeRozan (aka Deebo) were on stage dancing to the song over and over. That didn’t sit well with Drake, because he was close with both Bron and DeMar. While he’s never come out and condemned Bron for attending the show he did take shots at DeMar a former Toronto Raptors legend, Drake even stepped on and then threw DeRozan’s jersey back into the crowd in Australia after a fan originally threw it on stage.

Taking things further, Drake said he’d remove any banner hung in the Raptors arena honoring DeRozan’s accomplishments from his tenure. To which DeRozan laughed calling it all “music” and “entertainment” while telling him “good luck” with trying to do so.

"The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute"



— Drake on Lebron going to Kendrick Lamar show with Savannah James pic.twitter.com/FxHbNB30lx — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 3, 2025

Fans Chime In On Diss Record

"Drake has a right to be mad at Lebron and Demar," one user pointed out. "Drake dissed Lebron. My goats can't be beefing. Lebron was moving foul though," one fan posted. "I feel like Drake and LeBron been knowing each other way before Headlines I think that was DeMar DeRozan," another user said.

Maybe Drake should focus on dissing Kendrick, the man who’s embarrassed him for a year now with one diss track. It’s highly unlikely Bron or DeRozan care one bit, as they’re focused on enjoying the summer and the upcoming NBA season, which will be James’ NBA-record 23rd and DeRozan’s 17th.