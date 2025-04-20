“Drake Really Made This Perennial Loser Spiral” | Fans React To Fight Between Kings Star DeMar DeRozan And Man At Sushi Restaurant 

Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan has plenty of time on his hands these days. The dynamic scoring forward saw his team’s underachieving season come to an end in a 120-106 home blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in round. While recently visiting the popular Yume Sushi restaurant in Calabasas, California, DeRozan got into a heated altercation with another man.

Per reports the altercation stemmed from the man pointing the bright light of his phone in the former USC Trojans standout’s face. The six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection responded by knocking the phone out of the man’s hand. Video released of the incident shows DeRozan grabbing the legs of the alleged other individual while he’s on the restaurant’s floor. Per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the alleged fisticuffs dustup is now under investigation.

DeMar DeRozan reportedly got into a fight at a sushi spot after a man shoved a phone with a bright light in his face



Witnesses say DeRozan knocked the phone away, a brawl broke out, and the man ended up in an ambulance😳



(🎥 @tmz)



pic.twitter.com/8jjxr5PJXw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 19, 2025

Fans Have Fun At DeRozan’s Expense

As with everything these days, fans/users couldn’t wait to add their two cents.

One user chose violence with his words as it pertains to DeRozan’s tenuous relationship with rapper Drake after his appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video.

“Drake really made this perennial loser spiral.”

Another user piggybacked those same sentiments to an extent.

“Shouldn’t be messing with Drake.”

User @Paradox_EP added this …

“Fights harder at restaurants than he does for the playoffs.”

That’s in reference to the Kings missing out on the postseason by losing in the play-in game, a game in which DeRozan led his team in scoring with 33 points.

“YOU’RE MY HERO!”



What the fan who got into a fight with DeMar Derozan said to him on the way out of the resturant, heading to the ambulance 😳🗣️



While being kicked out of the resturant, the fan put a camera with flash on, in DeMar’s face, & DeMar pushed the phone out of his… pic.twitter.com/JcoJyTbcuS — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) April 20, 2025

Accuser Reportedly Harassed Others

The video shows the man walk up to DeRozan, who’s seated, and flash the phone light in his face. He also shouted to DeRozan, “You’re my hero,” while claiming to be a huge fan of his.

Reports are the man was also harassing others while outside the restaurant and even told staff that he needed to use the bathroom in order to get into the establishment. He’s now claiming that he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, in an attempt to possibly extort money from the NBA star.

DeRozan Made History This Season

This past season DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. It was DeRozan’s 12th consecutive season averaging at least 20 points. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to accomplish this feat.