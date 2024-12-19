“That Couldn’t Be Farther From The Truth” | ESPN’s Malika Andrews Says She Doesn’t Hate Black Men Despite Perceived Racial Bias In Her Reporting

Time and time again ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews has come under fire for what many have perceived as racial bias in her reporting. The lead anchor of ESPN’s “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown” shows has been pretty quiet about the elephant in the room. That is until now where she’s finally speaking out on the perception of her and how she treats Black men.

During a recent appearance on Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan’s “Dinners With DeMar” series that focuses on one’s mental health, Andrews let off some steam.

“The hardest part for me sometimes is stomaching falsehoods, particularly this, ‘You hate Black men,’” Andrews told DeRozan. “That couldn’t be farther from the truth. And using my family or the way that my family looks as some sort of evidence of that. That is just untrue. And it’s just unkind.”

Andrews Unpacks Feelings

For Andrews who comes from a mixed family, and this past summer married ESPN colleague Dave McMenamin who’s white this was her opportunity to unpack her feelings on the matter.

“It is hurtful, and I think that’s OK to say sometimes. It hurts,” Andrews admitted. “It doesn’t matter if it’s someone who is credible or someone with a big platform or if it’s someone in their mom’s basement just firing off a post. Sometimes it is hurtful when that seeps through, particularly for me when it’s not true.”

Andrews’ statement sounds as if she’s tired of being labeled a hater of Black men. The appearance on “Dinners With DeMar” seemingly provided her with the same platform to speak her peace.

Andrews Came Under Fire During The 2023 NBA Draft

During ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 NBA draft, Andrews seemingly made it a point to bring up the legal trouble current Charlotte Hornets rising star Brandon Miller, who is Black, was facing. But in November when then-OKC Thunder player Josh Giddey, who is white, faced some serious legal trouble Andrews was mute when the since-subsided allegations first broke. Her actions didn’t sit well with former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant who called her out via X.

“@malika_andrews you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey,” ” Bryant, 36, posted via X at the time. “I advise you not to make this a black or white thing. Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don’t make you better. You appeal and I know your kind. You just a puppet. I dont know how a former or current nba player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect.”

Andrews Strives To Be Better

Speaking with DeRozan, Andrews let it be known that while she strongly disagrees with takes like Bryant’s, she acknowledges that she could be better with how she reports the story.

She also pinned a lot of on the social media world and how that’s played a huge role in how things are perceived and dissected.

“As social media continues to be bigger in the world, that kindness and that humanity I worry sometimes we are losing,” Andrews said.