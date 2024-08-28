“She Was Talking About Ime But She Did The Same Thing”: Malika Andrews’ Wedding To Co-Worker Dave McMenamin On Kobe Bryant Day Draws Mixed Reviews  

If you want to tell someone a secret let it be ESPN anchor Malika Andrews, who recently got married to fellow ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin. The shocking announcement, plus the wedding photos created a viral moment for the 29-year-old NBA TV star.

The news that the co-workers were even dating was a surprise to the sports world, as both Andrews, the host of “NBA Today” show, and her husband kept their relationship on the low until those photos shook up the internet.

ESPN employees Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin got married on Aug. 24 in San Francisco at the foot of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Some fans on social were wondering why she was so vocal about Ime Udoka’s consensual relationship with a woman in the Celtics organization that led to his firing, when Andrews had her own work relationship. (Malika Andrews IG)



Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin Engaged For Almost Two Years: Fans React

“We were engaged for 21 months, so we had plenty of time to plan!” McMenamin told Vogue, adding that the couple, who have kept their relationship out of the public eye, wanted to squeeze in two NBA offseasons to give them enough time to prepare.

Fans, of course, had plenty to say, particularly about the couple working for the same company.

“She was talking about Ime but she did the same thing😂’ one X user said.

That was in reference to the way Andrews was very vocal about the handling of Ime Udoka’s scandal involving the wife of a high-ranking Celtics employee that led to a suspension and firing, and while Andrews was in no way involved in an affair or anything of that nature, some fans found the work connection jokingly hypocritical.

Relationships in the workplace can be a slippery slope

“I’m calling HR,” another commented.

Her heated exchange with Stephen A. Smith concerning whether or not all of the alleged parties involved should be exposed is still a classic moment in the debate arena. She accused Smith of causing more damage to the woman/women already involved in the situation.

“We are not here Stephen A…to further blame women. That’s not why we are here,” Andrews said, before SAS offered a scathing response.

Andrews took some heat for that moment, but she has risen above and seems to have the perfect life as she enters her 30s as one of the powerful voices in sports journalism, with a husband who totally understands her career and shares similar passions. They even met at a New York Knicks game, according to reports.

Of course, as Andrews’ profile has raised with her successful show, so has her legion of followers and admirers.



(Malika Andrews IG)

“My heart is shattered but I’m very happy for you Malika 😂❤️❤️,” one male social media user wrote.

Others expressed disbelief that McMenamin, a longtime NBA reporter who makes frequent appearances on the daily show, tied the knot on Aug. 24 in San Francisco at the foot of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, could successfully court one of the rising stars in the company.

“No way he was bagging that, someone joked.

Malika Andrews and NBA reporter Dave McMenamin got married on Kobe day (8.24.24) 💯 pic.twitter.com/TyUFI49eLD — Kicks (@kicks) August 27, 2024

Andrews and McMenamin Got Married On Kobe Bryant Day

Andrews and McMenamin’s wedding featured a bunch of basketball references.

McMenamin wore Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 sneakers to the reception, which was fitting as their nuptials fell on Mamba Day, which honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, look for these two rising stars to form a power couple in the world of sports and entertainment.