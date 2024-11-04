‘Unfortunately, We’re Playing This Goof Tonight’: Salty Drake Threatens To Rip DeMar DeRozan’s Jersey From Rafters For Appearing In Kendrick Lamar Video, But Does He Really Want Smoke?

Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan, who’s affectionately known as Deebo, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors (2009-18). Prior to the 2018-19 season he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. During his time in “The 6” DeRozan, like most Raptors players, became pretty close with rapper Drake.

Drake, the Toronto, Canada, native who’s always repping his home city and country is often seen courtside at Raptors games. In fact, in 2013 he became a team ambassador when his OVO (October’s Very Own) began a longstanding partnership with the team.

As Drake’s 2024 high-profile rap feud with Kendrick Lamar gained national attention, the two traded verbal jabs, with Lamar getting the last laugh with his hit “Not Like Us.” DeRozan, who’s a Compton, California, native like Lamar, was seen in the rapper’s video and at his live “Pop Out” at the Kia Forum, where he also performed the now legendary diss track over and over.

Drake Not Happy About DeRozan’s Support Of Lamar

With the Kings playing an early season game in Toronto on Nov. 2, Drake made sure to not miss this one. It’s likely the first time he’s seen DeRozan since Lamar’s release of the hot diss record, and for some strange reason the “God’s Plan” emcee decided to stare in disgust at the Raptors former franchise player all game. Unfazed and unbothered DeRozan didn’t let it deter him at all as he went for 33 points, albeit in an overtime loss.

On a night where the team retired Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey, Drake used that moment to take a shot at DeRozan following the game, telling reporters this:

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up I’ll go up there and pull it down myself … shoutout to Kyle.”

To which DeRozan replied:

“He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck.”

Social media got in on the riff and Jemele Hill chimed in, warning Drake of DeMar’s LA ties and how he has the reputation of a guy who “does not play those games.”

Social media got in on the riff and Jemele Hill chimed in, warning Drake of DeMar's LA ties and how he has the reputation of a guy who "does not play those games."

Salty Drake Is Not A Good Look

Salty Drake isn’t a good look. He’s gotta remember that while DeRozan may have played in Toronto, he and K-Dot are from the same place, so his loyalty to him is unquestioned. To make matters even worse for Drake is in July DeRozan told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee that Drake was still his man, and to him the beef was nothing more than two of the best at what they do battling it out.

Drake obviously thinks differently.

Drake takes shots at Demar Derozan during his on-air guest appearance with the Toronto Raptor’s announcers



“If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there & pull it down myself.”



“Unfortunately, we’re playing this Goof tonight.” pic.twitter.com/b2WxptCE87 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) November 3, 2024

Deebo Off To Strong Start In SacTown

DeRozan is off to a good start in his first season in Sacramento. The midrange assassin was brought in to be the third piece to pair with All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, and thus far he’s holding up his end of the bargain, averaging 25 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.

The Kings are 3-3 early on in the season, and the belief around SacTown is this team can make its deepest playoff run since 2004 when they lost to the Kevin Garnett-led Minnesota Timberwolves team in seven games in the conference semifinals.

The addition of DeRozan gives them another bona fide closer alongside the aforementioned Fox. It also makes it difficult to double Fox on the perimeter and/or Sabonis in the post area. Head coach Mike Brown, who’s searching for a contract, has to like his chances of doing so with the addition of DeRozan as well.