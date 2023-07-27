Deion Sanders Wasted No Time Returning To Work Following Second Blood Clot Surgery | Pac-12 Has Coach Prime’s Full Attention With The Season Opener Just Five Weeks Away

Deion Sanders wasted no time to return to the football facilities at Colorado. Fall camp has officially opened up for many college football programs across the country, which means we are only weeks away from the start of the 2023 football season.

Deion Sanders returns to work following successful second blood clot surgery. (Photo: @nflrums/Twitter screenshot)

The 55-year-old recently struggled with blood clots in both legs following complications from a 2021 surgery to repair a dislocated toe he’s been dealing with since his playing days. He’s undergone two surgeries in a month’s span. The second surgery caused him to miss his first Pac-12 media day but he’s making a promise not to miss any more time with the season quickly approaching.

Back to Work

The second follow-up surgery apparently went well because Deion Sanders Jr. filmed his dad in the Colorado football office smiling, singing old school R&B and dancing.

The caption read: “My dads 1st day back In the office and he was happy as can be! Even tho he’s supposed to be at home resting… but he said “I’ve got to see my Dogs” ! #Push#CoachPrime We’re about to shake up college football like never b4!”

The video also shows Sanders preparing to meet with his coaching staff and greeting his defensive unit as they come off the field for practice. It seems the limited mobility is not stopping anything and Coach Prime is determined to get this Colorado football program on the right track. The Buffaloes’ last winning season was in 2016.

First Game Buzz

Many college football fans are anxiously waiting to see what the Buffaloes will do this year in Sanders’ first year as their head coach.

Unfortunately, Pac-12 media missed their first taste of a potentially viral moment with Sanders, but his son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, provided enough swag for the whole program last week at Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas.

Father and son have been the talk of the town since making the move from Jackson State to Colorado back in January, but the talking will soon need to be backed with some wins. Their season kicks off in just 38 days on Sept. 2 against TCU. The Horned Frogs lost a ton of talent to the NFL, including starting quarterback Max Duggan, but are still ranked as the 10th best team in multiple preseason polls.