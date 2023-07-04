Deion Sanders Jr. Responds To Anonymous Pac-12 Coach Who Questioned Coach Prime’s Credibility, Said Former JSU Coach’s Arrival “Feels Like A Lose-Lose Situation For Colorado”

Not everyone is sold on the prospect of Deion Sanders leading the Colorado Buffaloes back to the glory days of yesteryear. Since taking the job in December there’s been a lot of hype and praise, but also plenty of criticism.

In fact, one of Coach Prime’s opposing coaches in the Pac-12 anonymously let it be known that he isn’t buying the hype. In Athlon Sports 2023 college football preview the anonymous coach didn’t hold back when talking about the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Coach Prime. Either he’s going to be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster, doesn’t seem possible. The alternative is that they’re going to be bad, and they’ll end up firing him in a big circus.” “Jackson State was so good because they could get FBS-level guys and beat on FCS rosters. That won’t happen here. They’re not a good roster now. How does he handle losing big? We haven’t seen that.” Is The Anonymous Pac-12 Coach Right About Deion Sanders? For what it’s worth, there’s some truth to what the anonymous coach is spewing, and that lies in him getting beat big. At Jackson State, Sanders dominated the competition going 27-6 with back-to-back SWAC championships and consecutive trips to the Celebration Bowl. Things will be much tougher in the Pac-12.

Deion Sanders Jr. Responds To Anonymous Coach

It’s a family affair in Boulder with sons Shedeur and Shilo now members of the Buffaloes football team after transferring when Deion got the job. Sanders also employs his oldest son and namesake, Deion Jr., who handles all of the team’s social media and videos. Following the anonymous coach’s comments, Jr. retweeted those comments with this caption.

They pray that we don’t do well because they fear us (and I’m not even talking about fear us on the field). It’s a threat to the social norms and the infrastructure of college football https://t.co/3VfjUrOCd7 — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) June 30, 2023

Deion Joins The Response Party

As Sanders continues to recover after undergoing emergency surgery last week to remove a blood clot in his thigh, the two-time Super Bowl champion addressed the comments on Monday, with about as blunt a response one could expect from Sanders.

“This is the dumbest thing I’ve almost ever seen, and the only reason I said almost is because I’m giving y’all time to top this stupidity,” Sanders said. “We Coming.”

Sounds like game on, but we’re clamoring to know which coach made those comments. Hopefully at some point we find out, because that would make for great theater when they face Colorado.