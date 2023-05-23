Shedeur Sanders Spotted at “It Girl” Angel Reese’s Birthday Party in Atlanta | Did He Drop Storm Reid For Bayou Barbie?

Shedeur Sanders and Angel Reese are two of the most popular college athletes in 2023. The two were recently spotted together sharing their spotlight at Reese’s birthday party at a popular nightclub in Atlanta and now the rumors have wild with the two possibly dating.

According to recent internet speculation, Sanders recently parted ways with actress Storm Reid and he has eyes set on the “Bayou Barbie.”

Shedeur Sanders and Angel Reese at Revel nightclub in Atlanta. (Photo: @shedeursanders/Instagram)

Only Rumors

Neither Reese or Sanders confirmed the rumors about dating each other, but it is confirmed that they were partying together on May 6 at Revel nightclub in Atlanta. Reid, his current girlfriend, was not spotted in any of the pictures Sanders posted on his Instagram account from the birthday party.

Reese also posted on her Instagram Story that she likes long-distance relationships that could be possibly hinted at something between her and Sanders. The two have also been very active in each other’s Instagram comment sections and liking each other’s recent posts.

Reid and Sanders last made a public appearance together in January at the red carpet event for HBO’s “Euphoria.” There also rumors that the two were spotted together during Sanders’ spring break trip to Miami. The beautiful young actress hasn’t given any indication on whether she and Sanders broke up, but no comment is sometimes all you need to know. It is also noted that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Not A Bad Look

Despite it just being rumors, Sanders and Reese wouldn’t be a bad look together. Reese is coming off a fantastic year where she averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game in her first season at LSU while being the driving force behind their title run.

Reese has also increased her popularity on social media, continuously landed NIL deals, was featured on Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit Issue, and just secured a spot on Team USA U23 team to compete in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup on July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico. She has had all eyes on her since March, and that will probably continue well into the 2023-24 women’s college basketball season.

Sanders is one of the top NIL earners in college football and is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s coach at Jackson State and now at Colorado. After the controversial move from Jackson State to Colorado, he also will have eyes on him this fall when college football starts back.

Many spectators want to see if Sanders will be able to adjust to stiffer competition in the Pac-12. He threw for 6,963 yards and 70 passing touchdowns while at Jackson State, but Colorado is uncharted territory for him and his father.

The two young star college athletes being together would only increase each other’s popularity and potentially could land them as the ultimate power couple.