Deion Sanders Will Be A No-Show For His First Pac-12 Media Day Due To Another Surgery | Will Coach Prime Be Ready For Week 1?

Colorado coach Deion Sanders announced that he will not be in attendance for Pac-12 Media Day on Friday due to another scheduled surgery on Thursday. Sanders had surgery on his left leg to fix blood clots in June.

Before the surgery, there were rumblings that he was in jeopardy of losing his foot, but things went well and he avoid that fate. Now, he will do some more cleanup surgery with a chance to hopefully make it to the sidelines for Week 1 of his first season at Colorado.

Deion Sanders set to have another surgery on Thursday, July 20, and will miss his first Pac-12 media day. (Photo: @nflrums /Twitter screenshot)

No Show

After the June procedure to fix blood clots in his left thigh and below his knee, Sanders confirmed in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he is going to have a couple of surgeries on Thursday. He said that one procedure will be to straighten out two of his toes on the left foot to prevent future blood clots.

Then, the other surgery would be to remove blood clots in his right thigh. Sanders experienced the complications after surgery in 2021 to repair a dislocated toe while he was coaching at Jackson State. He was hospitalized, experienced blood clots, underwent several follow-up procedures, and had two of his toes removed.

The university released a statement on Wednesday to inform all the anxious meeting that Sanders won’t be in attendance.

“Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp,” the school said Wednesday in a statement. “Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon.”

Pac-12 media day is schedule to start will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

Promises

The always entertaining Coach Prime won’t be available, but his son Shedeur Sanders and highly talented two-way star Travis Hunter will be in attendance. Colorado’s defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will fill in for the hobbled head coach.

Sanders is hoping to put all this behind him soon and be ready for their season opener on Sept. 2 against TCU.

“I promise you when we go out to TCU, I’m running out in front of our team,” he said. “I promise you that.”