“Definitely Not” | Wizards Star Jordan Poole Calls “Cap” On Rumors That He Spent $500K On Date With Rapper Ice Spice

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is still getting comfortable in the DMV. This after spending the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors and helping them win an NBA championship in 2022.

Now, he’ll be counted on to help lead a Wizards team in a complete rebuild back to respectability. Poole, who’s been rather quiet since his arrival in July, recently took part in a fan meet-and-greet, and there he was asked a question that many wanted to know the answer to.

Did Jordan Poole Spend $500K On Ice Spice?

A young fan asked the talented 24-year-old former Michigan standout if there was any truth to the stories behind the rumored romance between Poole and rapper Ice Spice.



To be more specific, the fan asked if Poole, who signed a four-year, $128 million extension in October 2022, dropped a $500,000 bag during a date with the Bronx rapper.





Poole Calls It Fake News, Cam’ron Pushed The Narrative

In response to the question, a seemingly unfazed Poole quickly dispelled any notion that he’d drop a bag of that magnitude on a date.

“Definitely not,” Poole said. “Definitely cap!”

How Did Jordan Poole – Ice Spice Rumor Start?

This rumor became a thing back in May when DIPSET rapper Cam’ron mentioned such on he and fellow rapper Mase’s “It Is What It is” podcast.



“Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date,” Cam said. “You’re a munch and you’re playing like a f—ing munch.”

“This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it out the f— out and get back in the playoffs, cause you look crazy.”

Poole Struggled Last Season After Draymond Green Punch

After being the Warriors’ best player at times in 2021-22, Poole was nothing of the sorts in 2022-23. Things took a turn for the young bucket-getter in Warriors training camp when a dispute with Warriors captain Draymond Green resulted in Poole being violently punched in the face.



The former legend at Indiana’s La Lumiere School never seemed to recover from that, and posted career lows across the board in shooting percentages and turnovers.

He eventually went from being called “Poole Party” for his scoring outburst to being traded for legendary point guard Chris Paul in a move designed to help the Warriors alleviate their biggest team flaw, turnovers.