Rapper Cam’Ron Wants The Denver Broncos To Draft Shedeur Sanders And Move On From Russell Wilson

As the 2023 NFL season gets underway in earnest on Sunday all eyes will be on the situation in Denver. That’s where first-year Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has been tasked with trying to help quarterback Russell Wilson return to the form he displayed in leading the Seattle Seahawks to eight playoff appearances in ten seasons and a Super Bowl victory.

Last season, Wilson’s first in Denver, the former Wisconsin Badgers star struggled mightily, as did the entire Broncos team. They finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season since Peyton Manning led to a Super Bowl victory in his final NFL season (2015). Since his arrival to Denver the aforementioned Payton has been adamant that the way things were done in 2022 won’t work in 2023.

Payton’s been blunt and very outspoken about last season’s failures, and while he won’t pin it all on Wilson, he isn’t absolving his signal-caller from it either. He also recently called out Wilson for his good guy act as well, telling Wilson to stop focusing more on Russell Inc., and more on winning games.

“Will you stop (bleeping) kissing all the babies? You’re not running for public office,” Payton told his quarterback, according to a recent ESPN feature.

Speaking on his hit “It Is What It Is” show with co-host Mase, rapper Cam’Ron had this to say about Wilson heading into 2023:

“Sean Payton, there’s a long, long, long road ahead of you trying to change this man Russell Wilson into a villain. What you should do is see how it works out this year, have a talk with Deion Sanders, see if Shedeur is staying or not. That’s what you should do, find out.”

Cam’Ron is on the Shedeur bandwagon after the junior quarterback passed for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in his first game with the Colorado Buffaloes. But, the likelihood of him leaving Boulder after this season is slim to none. While the logistics work with Boulder being just 38 miles from Denver, it probably won’t happen. But, hey, it never hurts to try.

Wilson Has A Lot To Prove

Payton’s babies comments probably needed to be said to Wilson, who’s being paid handsomely to win games with five years, $245 million and $160 million guaranteed.

And after his first season, in Denver which was an unmitigated disaster, some folks including the “Dipset” rapper believe a one season audition with Payton should be enough if he doesn’t improve.