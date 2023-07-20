‘He Is A Soft A** B****…Me And Him Can Meet Anytime He Want’ | Jordan Poole’s Father Claps Back At Draymond Green Over Punch Explanation

Golden State Warriors four-time champion Draymond Green was a guest on “The Pat Bev Podcast” with Patrick Beverley, and the two discussed Green’s infamous punch of Jordan Poole during a training camp practice at the beginning of last season. Green gave his version of the events, and as the clip has gone viral Poole’s father, Anthony Poole, hopped on Twitter to clear the air. Do Draymond and Anthony now have beef?

The Jock Culture Is Rife With Insecurity

“I don’t just hit people,” Green said. “Dialogue happens and dialogue happens over the course of time. You usually ain’t just triggered by something like that fast to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on. As I’ve admitted before, I was wrong in the way I handled it for the situation where we were.”

It has been speculated that Jordan Poole, a known trash talker, was commenting on Green’s lack of a contract extension. Jordan had an extension already on the table from the Warriors, and it was only a matter of time before he signed.

Green said, “We know stuff you don’t say amongst men.” In the testosterone-fueled jock culture, which is rife with insecurity and jealousy, there are a few things that usually lead to fights. These include money, messing around with the same women, and questioning someone’s manhood using various slurs.

Still, Draymond admits he was wrong and believes that’s that.

Grown Men With Twitter Fingers

But Anthony Poole still feels some kind of way, and he used some language directed at Draymond that might ruffle the feathers of the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want,” tweeted Anthony Poole.

Draymond, never one to back down, responded in kind.

“That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.”

Really? Two grown-ass adults with Twitter fingers talking about who’s soft and who’s a b*tch?

Immaturity and insecurity. All within the macho masculine culture of sports.