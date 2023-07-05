“If We Win That Game I Am Finals MVP” | Warriors Star Draymond Green Believes He Would’ve Won 2016 Finals MVP If Warriors Didn’t Blow 3-1 Lead 

One of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history surrounds the Golden State Warriors losing Draymond Green via suspension and blowing a 3-1 lead in losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What if that never happened. When discussing NBA dynasties, the Warriors have four rings, which could have easily been five if not for some ill-advised physical play against LeBron James by his new buddy Draymond.

To this day it still stands as the only time a team has blown a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Lost in the Warriors collapse are a few big “what ifs,” and Green recently discussed the magnitude of that loss while appearing on the “Podcast P with Paul George” podcast.

Epic Finals Collapse Cost Green An MVP

Green, who’s never been one to conceal his thoughts or beliefs, told George that if not for the epic collapse he would’ve won Finals MVP.

“It’s like the greatest teaser of my life,” Green said. “I had 32 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, and if we win that game, I’m the Finals MVP, but did I really deserve it?”

“If we win Game 7, I'm the Finals MVP."



Draymond explains his greatest "what if" @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/uSu5ZIs2r5 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 3, 2023

Green Says It Never Should’ve Gotten To Winner Take All Game 7

Green had a real case to be named MVP of the 2016 NBA Finals if not for his being suspended for Game 5 for technical fouls points accumulation. He very likely wins the award if the Warriors win the series.

“Because we never should’ve been in a Game 7, and if we never get that far do I then win Finals MVP if we finish it in five? So, I look back on that, and I’m like, OK, what changes if that does happen? Does my mindset change? Does it now allow me to be what I’ve been to this team? Does it not allow me to be as humble I’ve been in my situation?

“It’s like the greatest what if in my life. Yes, it’s one of biggest teachers in my life, and I don’t regret it one bit.”

If the Warriors do win the title, it’s highly plausible that Kevin Durant doesn’t join the team on July 4, 2016.

And it’s also likely that Green asks for more money than he accepted to stay and be a part of the current Warriors dynasty. Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.

Those are the big what ifs, losing one title netted KD, and also kept Green humble and happy in the Bay, which, in retrospect, led to three more titles and four more Finals appearances.

Green Was One Of NBA’s Best Players 2016-19

2016-2019 Draymond Green was one of the best and most versatile players in the league. In the 2016 NBA Finals, Green averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Those numbers alone were good enough to win Finals MVP, but it’s what Green did on the defensive end that set him apart.

Games 1-4, when the Warriors took the commanding 3-1 lead, the Cavaliers were shooting a paltry 16-of-58 (27 percent) from the field when he was the closest defender. That changed when he was suspended for Game 5, and momentum carried the Cavs to the improbable comeback.