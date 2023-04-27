Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Comes For His Head Coach Mike McCarthy Ahead Of NFL Draft, Saying “Drafting Is Not Our Problem, Coaching Is”

What goes on within the Dallas Cowboys organization is always a trending topic, and with the NFL draft on the horizon one can only guess what Jerry Jones and his guys are planning. In years past Jerry nearly turned in the card that would’ve drafted quarterback Johnny Manziel, only to have his son Stephen yank and tear it up.

Then in 2016 they shocked everyone when they drafted running back Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick, even though Jerry said they took him too high. Elliott is no longer with the team having been released this offseason.

They seemingly struck gold in 2021 when edge rusher Micah Parsons fell right in their laps with the No. 12 overall pick. But none of that has borne much fruit. Now with an NFC that might longer features future Hall of Fame QBs like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers the door to the Super Bowl has opened up a lot more, but can Jerry’s group capitalize?

Jerry Jones made a point to acknowledge how valuable VP of personnel Will McClay is to #Cowboys. Asked whether he should be named GM, Jones laughed and said, “We’ve already got one. Now if he could write the checks like I do, we might consider it.” pic.twitter.com/KBkBZOqnyp — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 24, 2023

Jerry’s Subtle Jab To Mike McCarthy All In Fun Or Serious?

During a pre-draft presser at the team’s practice facility on Monday, Jones and some of his staff, including head coach Mike McCarthy, answered questions about the upcoming draft. Jones, known to make wisecracks during these type of pressers, didn’t miss the opportunity to do it.

When asked about the draft, Jones responded like this:

“Drafting is not a problem, coaching is,” Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr.

While the comment was made in a joking manner, Jones isn’t afforded that because of all the noise that’s surrounded McCarthy’s job following each season despite Jones adamantly saying his job is safe on numerous occasions. Of course, social media ran with it too.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones makes jokes at expense of Mike McCarthy, Will McClay https://t.co/1BBQjFOHGz — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 24, 2023

Cowboys Have Done Well In Recent Drafts

In the last few drafts the Cowboys have added some quality talent in the aforementioned Parsons, Cee Dee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Tony Pollard and Tony Biadasz have all been selected and go on to become Pro Bowl players. And a lot of the team’s other selections have become starters and/or key contributors to the team.

This year the belief is they’ll draft an offensive lineman in the first round as they look to provide more protection for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

No matter what they do, McCarthy will once again be under the gun, as anything less than an NFC Championship Game appearance would be considered a failure.

