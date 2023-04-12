‘Absolutely, I’m All In’ | Nick Cannon Wants To Add A 12th Child With Taylor Swift, Already Has One With Johnny Manziel’s Ex-Wife, So No One Is Safe

Television host Nick Cannon has consistently been in the news over the last few years. First for his marriage to music superstar Mariah Carey, whom he shares twins with.



Following their amicable parting of ways, Cannon has added ten more children to his team, with five other mothers. One of those moms happens to be model and actress Bre Tiesi, who also happens to be the ex-wife of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Despite being the father of now 11 children — one passed away in infancy — Cannon, who is the host of MTV comedy skit show “Wild ‘N Out,” seems to be open to the idea of adding to his legacy.



During a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Cannon didn’t hesitate to answer any of Stern’s questions as it pertains to his personal life. In fact, Stern even got Cannon to talk about a particular pop star being his next child’s mother.

Nick Cannon tells Howard Stern that he’s open to having his 13th child with Taylor Swift:



“I’m all in. I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.” pic.twitter.com/KMouY0HfMT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2023

Stern Asked Nick About Taylor Swiftly

During Cannon’s very candid and open interview with Stern, he was asked about having a child with the insanely popular pop star Taylor Swift.

“Nick, what if I said to you that Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with you?” Stern asked Cannon.

Nick’s response was nothing short of what was expected either.

“Absolutely, I’m all in. First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is she’s been so vulnerable and open with all of her music. And she’s kind of like me. Me and Taylor’s numbers are similar when we’re talking about being in those streets.

'We probably would really understand each other,' Nick told Howard Stern. https://t.co/7FpesB9ys1 — The Foster Jones Group (@FosterjonesInfo) April 11, 2023

That’s wishful thinking by Cannon. While one of his children’s mothers was once married to a former football star, this is Taylor Swift, and there’s no way she’ll be OK with being mother to his next child. Like, c’mon, Cannon is a very popular and successful mogul-like figure in the television realm, but he couldn’t touch Swift’s stardom with a ten-foot pole. Stern’s question was put out there to get folks talking and bring more attention to his XM radio show. Pretty slick move to ask Cannon, with his recent history of having children.

Manziel Laughed At Pregnancy Announcement Last Year

When Tiesi made the announcement last February that she was carrying Cannon’s eighth child, Tiesi’s former husband Manziel said he found it to be pretty funny, but really didn’t have much else to say about it.

Maybe, Manziel was laughing at the fact that she was OK with being one of many of Cannon’s “baby mamas.”

More news from our partners:

Classmate Of Louisville Mass Shooter Connor Sturgeon Suggests The “Good” Killer Had CTE From Multiple Concussions While Playing Football And Wore A Helmet During Basketball – The Shadow League

‘Selfless’ Atlanta Teen Hailed a Hero After Giving His Own Life to Save 4 Children He Didn’t Know from Drowning In the Gulf of Mexico (atlantablackstar.com)

‘Selfless’ Atlanta Teen Hailed a Hero After Giving His Own Life to Save 4 Children He Didn’t Know from Drowning In the Gulf of Mexico (atlantablackstar.com)