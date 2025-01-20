Cold As Ice: Deion Sanders Stays Clear Of Ex-Wife Pilar At Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders’ College Basketball Game

Shelomi Sanders should have known that it was going to take a miracle of nature to get her Dad, Deion Sanders and her mother Pilar, Deion’s former wife in the same vicinity.

Her older brothers already tried that on Colorado Senior Day, when Shiloh tried to get his parents to walk together with him and his brother Shedeur. But as soon as Deion saw Pilar, who he had a nasty and public divorce with, he dipped off in another direction leaving her to share a moment with their sons by herself.



Over the weekend, it was Shelomi’s turn to get her parents in the same vicinity. The Colorado Buffs coach took time out of his schedule to travel to Huntsville, Alabama on Saturday to support Shelomi’s Alabama A&M basketball team.

So how do you think this went down?

Pilar Sanders was also on hand and Shelomi posted to her Instagram story.

Pilar Sanders came to Huntsville, Alabama with a custom jacket to support her daughter Shelomi a guard on the Alabama A&T women’s basketball team. Deion Sanders was also present, but the former couple didn’t acknowledge each other’s presence. (Photo: Shelomi Sanders/Instagram)

Shelomi of course, is the youngest one of three children from Deion and Pilar’s previous relationship, joining Shedeur and Shilo. The couple split in 2012, amid accusations of abuse and a defamation lawsuit.

Shilo told the world on Senior Day that getting his parents together was like “mission impossible.”

And the tension between Deion and Pilar was still evident as the two did not sit anywhere near each other.

The two were never anywhere near each other at the Alabama A&M basketball game this weekend. Deion Sanders was courtside. Pilar’s location wasn’t as easily detectable.

In any event, it’s good for both parents to be present to support their baby girl “Bossy.”

Initially, Shelomi attended Jackson State with her father and two brothers and also left for Colorado with them. Although it was the perfect move for Deion and the boys, Shelomi wasn’t feeling life in the mountains and landed with the Bulldogs program after transferring, a move that infuriated her father.



“It was stupid!” Deion said at the time. “You’ve got to get a team before you enter the portal. That’s what I would advise. … I know, ‘Well, it’s illegal.’ Everybody knows somebody, that knows somebody, that knows somebody.”

That’s all water under the bridge now as Bossy let her dad and family know she would be walking her own path from here on in.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs would snatch a 54-47 win over Alabama State. Shelomi didn’t have her best game, going scoreless and missing all three of her shots from the field, but she expressed on social media how grateful she was to have her father in the arena.

Deion Sanders attended his daughter Shelomi’s college basketball game with Alabama A&T. (Photo: Shelomi Sanders/Instagram)

Mom was somewhere around as well, but Coach Prime, as he did on Senior Day, steered well clear of Pilar Sanders.