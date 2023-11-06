“Brain Farts All Around…No More Buffball Tonight!!!!” | Are You As Mad At Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes As Samuel L. Jackson Is?

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Cinderella season hopes are over, and now comes the inevitable: deep fan criticism. Count blockbuster actor Samuel L. Jackson in the group of fans who are now enraged at not only the Buffaloes’ latest loss but how they are losing, and Deion Sanders is not exempt from Jackson’s critique.

“@CUBuffsFootbalL Brain Farts all around, the OC can’t call 3 run plays to get off the field!” Jackson posted on ‘X.’ “The DC can’t get his guys to stop a baby carriage!! Shiloh can barely walk & is going to end up playing wheelchair football behind that OLine!! My rage is better served watching villains in a good Bollywood movie!! “Shamshera”, here I come!!! No more Buffball tonight!!!!”

Tell the world how you really feel, Samuel!

Still Love CO?

The Buffaloes lost 26-19 against Oregon State at Colorado’s homecoming game. The loss came after Sanders made a massive change in the coaching direction, naming longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur as the new offensive play-caller after Coach Prime stripped offensive coordinator Sean Lewis of those duties. Many were surprised at the decision, since the Buffaloes averaged 32.1 points per game before Saturday’s loss.

Although Shedeur Sanders’s protection was better than in the loss to UCLA, Colorado’s offensive line still needs to figure out how to stop their QB1 from enduring sacks. Colorado has allowed 46 sacks this season, which is the second-most in the country. Sanders received a painkiller injection during the game in his injured hip.

It was the second straight game that he needed the pain relief, and his frustration has not stopped his motivation to continue on the field instead of playing the sidelines.

“I ain’t going in there to just dap nobody up and have fun in there,” Sanders said after the loss. “I left because I had a lot of pain in my body. “What type of guy would I look like, no matter what, leaving all 80 of us out there hanging?” Sanders continued. “It’s gotta be a life or death situation for me to just leave everybody hanging like that. The pain of not being there for them overrides the pain that’s going through my body.”

The Loudest Voice In A Growing Room

Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Coach Prime’s perceived lack of engagement was a sticking point after a fan challenged him for not initially criticizing the head coach.

“Looked he was just standing around watching!! Did you see him using a mic or communicating with any other coach before the half was over ??!” Jackson posted on X.

All that is missing is his signature voice from the dialogue, but the high-profile critique is proof that the early love affair with the Buffs is heading for a rough patch with fans.