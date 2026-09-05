‘Iconic Leadership, Experience Coaching Men In the Big3’: WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie’s Name Mentioned As Replacement After Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Resigns

The writing was on the wall, despite the booming financial success the WNBA was experiencing under Cathy Engelbert’s leadership. Prominent players in the league, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, have been very critical of her leadership as the league navigated this newfound attention, wealth, and entered into at times contentious collective bargaining agreements that led to substantial pay raises for the players.

“Following seven successful years as the inaugural WNBA Commissioner , Cathy Engelbert has informed the league of her decision to retire, effective at the end of this year, it was announced today by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver,” the WNBA said in a statement released Sept. 4.

🚨 Breaking: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will retire at the end of the calendar year, per @alexaphilippou



Engelbert has served as WNBA commissioner since 2019 pic.twitter.com/aLK3NWRwkS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2026

“Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most significant period of growth in the league’s 30-year history,” said Silver. “We are grateful for Cathy’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women’s basketball.”

First Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Led WNBA’s Ascent To New Financial Realm

Despite being mauled in the press by players on numerous occasions, Engelbert oversaw a boom period in the WNBAS.

The league’s statement extolled the job she has done:

Under her leadership, the league has seen exponential increases in viewership and historic highs have been reached in digital engagement, game attendance, League Pass subscribers, merchandise sales, corporate partnership revenues and franchise valuations.

Engelbert directed the WNBA’s most substantial franchise expansion to date – from 12 to 18 teams by 2030 – and helped negotiate the most transformative media rights and collective bargaining agreements in league history, leading to historic salary increases and benefits for WNBA players.

For her part, the 61-year-old struck an upbeat note about her term in the job.

“After more than seven years at the WNBA and more than 40 total years in business, I have made the decision to retire as WNBA Commissioner,” Engelbert said in the statement. “In 2019, I had the privilege of being appointed the league’s first commissioner and to lead a league with enormous potential yet untapped awareness and significant undervaluation. Over the years, it has been amazing to watch WNBA players thrive and lead the massive cultural surge around women’s sports.”

Napheesa Collier and WNBPA vs. Cathy Engelbert

Perhaps the most trying time of her reign as commissioner came this past offseason as the league negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement with the players.

Engelbert’s battle with WNBPA First Vice President Napheesa Collier got very heated during CBA negotiations, that most felt were headed towards a strike as the players wouldn’t waiver on certain salary and revenue demands.

The Minnesota Lynx star called out Engelbert over what Collier called the commissioner’s lack of leadership. In fact, Phee said the WNBA had the “worst leadership in the world.” The elite two-way player was criticizing Engelbert for a myriad of things to include a perceived lack of accountability, a disregard for player safety due to poor officiating, and an ungrateful attitude towards players like Clark, telling them they should be thankful for the league platform.

Also after canceling her meeting with Engelbert, Phee decided to talk with former Vice President Kamala Harris at her book event. There the former UConn Huskies star talked about why she came to Engelbert, while fans quickly came to social media to pretty much call Phee a whistleblower.

She also leaked some details of private conversations with Engelbert, which she faced backlash for in October of 2025. Speaking with the former VP during “A Day of Unreasonable Connection,” a one-day summit held annually in Los Angeles for changemakers, storytellers and activists, Phee elaborated on her turmoil with the league and its commissioner.

“I never had planned to do that,” Collier said. “I am in the union for CBA negotiations … and for so long, I felt like I saw what was going on behind closed doors. For so long, we tried to have these conversations and move the needle. … And I saw nothing was changing.”

“I was fed up.”



Napheesa shares to former VP Kamala Harris on what it took for her to give her statement about WNBA leadership.



(via @mxwzy) pic.twitter.com/DZbfOJKZgY — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) October 7, 2025

Collier Called Engelbert’s Leadership The Worst In Sports

She also stated to Harris that it was the “right thing to do,” and she didn’t care about the possible blowback.

“Coaches winning and losing alike were complaining about the same things over and over again, players over and over again, and we weren’t seeing a change that our leadership was trying to make,” said Collier, who wore a boot on her right foot after tearing several ligaments in her ankle and a muscle in her shin on a controversial play in the final seconds of Lynx’s Game 3 semifinal loss to the Mercury. “Whether I was going to get annihilated for this or people were going to support me, I felt what I was doing was right. I felt like it needed to be said,” Collier added.

Who Will Replace Engelbert As WNBA Commissioner?

In the past, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie’s name has been suggested as a possible replacement. The 2026 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee was suggested by one anonymous WNBA analyst about a year ago.

“She is a great choice, Leslie’s iconic leadership, experience coaching men in the Big3 and her ability to connect with and inspire people. Her experience with the Unrivaled League this past offseason also (boosts her case),” the analyst continued.

There’s a war brewing in the WNBA. A divide that could destroy the league. Could Lisa Leslie save the day? pic.twitter.com/pNRgy8niO9 — NLE Choppa King (@DaGambler2) October 8, 2025

Engelbert endured a lot of backlash that was beyond her control, but also was a master of helping the WNBA increased profitability and marketability and she never acquiesced to the demands of the fans or media when it came to executing her specific task as commissioner.

You have to believe she left the league in better hands than she acquired it. The proof is in the sold out arenas, social media engagement and elevated celebrity status of WNBA superstars.