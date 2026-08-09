‘I Meet Every Requirement Necessary To Compete In The WNBA’: Former NBA Players Enes Kanter Freedom And Royce White Say If League Allows Transgenders They’re Eligible Too

Former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White are once again making headlines. But, this time Kanter isn’t taking shots at LeBron James centered around a 2017 game and later political criticisms regarding human rights and Nike’s business ties to China.

Royce White’s early media firestorm stemmed from how his early professional basketball career stalled due to public disputes with teams regarding management of his generalized anxiety disorder and a fear of flying.

His focus now is centered on his run for U.S. Senate as a Republican in Minnesota. He faces major controversies involving a domestic abuse protective order, campaign finance and conduct scrutiny from his party, past financial and personal disputes, and provocative social media commentary surrounding sports policy.

But now both have entered the hotly debated WNBA and transgender talk that’s been the chatter of the league as of late. Things got real interesting when Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham who’s been loud and against the inclusion of transgenders to the WNBA, and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wearing a shirt showing her support for their inclusion faced off in a game last Sunday on ABC.

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect.



If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.



My team and I have… pic.twitter.com/msncUZUT1J — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 7, 2026

Kanter Says He’s WNBA Bound

In the aftermath of the WNBA’s new CBA, NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declared themselves candidates for the 2027 WNBA draft. They stated they identify as women to challenge the league’s inclusion and self-identification policies regarding transgender athletes. The stunt prompted WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to issue a memo addressing gender eligibility.

This comes on the heels of French basketball player Julie Tétart who happens to be transgender being asked about playing in the WNBA after posting a 21-point and 20-rebound game.

Tétart: “If they contact me, I won’t say no.”

That drew the ire of many including the aforementioned Kanter and White.

Kanter, posted this comment on social media:

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.

🚨 JUST IN: A SECOND former NBA player — Royce White — is declaring himself eligible for the WNBA, per Fox



"I'm transgender. I identify, sometimes, as a woman, for purposes of basketball."



He joins Enes Kanter Freedom. White is 6 foot 8 at over 260 pounds, INSTANTLY would… pic.twitter.com/CzOkqTBfao — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2026

White Piggybacks Kanter

It didn’t take long for White to join the action and agree with Kanter, as he also took to social media to say this.

“I’m transgender. I’m a woman. I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purpose of basketball, professional basketball, so I’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft in 2027 as well. They’re going to have nightmares, and they should. I really feel like I’m going to be dominant.”

Cathy Engelbert Sends Memo To Teams

Kanter and White declaring for the draft forced the hand of embattled WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert who sent a memo to each team that read like this:

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention.

I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

Fans Chime In

White once again got in on the fun.

“We can play on the same team. They have to let Trans-Women play TOGETHER!” the former NBA forward said.

“You are so lame. What a loser. And as bad as your defense is, they’d put you in a blender,” a fan said.

“I thought this video was AI at first. Dudes be so desperate for attention,” another fan said.

“Only a bunch of anti-trans people would keep this beautiful women out of the WNBA. Let them play,” someone else said.

“Blasting Estrogen and becoming infertile to own the Libs,” a person replied.

“You’re a bigot if you don’t support men in the WNBA. 6-foot 7-inch giants vs. Amazon women is fair. Don’t be a hypocrite and let MEN in the WNBA!!” a fan quipped.