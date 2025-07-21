“They’ve Been Cashing Checks Off Our Backs For Years”: If Caitlin Clark Never Reaches GOAT Status Blame Her Fans

Caitlin Clark’s tremendous popularity, passionate fan base and the league’s dependence on her success might be the very thing that stops her from ever proving that she is truly the best to ever do it on the women’s side.

During WNBA All-star Weekend, Clark was asked about her WNBA salary versus her paid partnerships. Her WNBA salary is $78K per season. She also signed a reported 8-year/$28M deal with Nike in 2024. With a signature shoe scheduled to drop in 2026.

Clark is in a very different financial situation than many of the players who still have to play overseas or in the new Unrivaled League to make enough money to survive after the WNBA season.

Clark Joined Other All-Stars Wearing ‘Pay Us What You Owe US’ Shirts As CBA Talks Heat Up

Clark joined in with other All-Stars during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis to wear shirts saying “Pay Us What You Owe US.’ The WNBA lost a reported $40M in 2024.

A reporter asked the league’s assists and jersey sales leader, “Where does your W salary stack up against your deals with State Farm, Gatorade and Nike?

“That’s a good question,” Caitlin responded, refusing to offer numbers or address the inquiry directly. “That’s where we are really fortunate is that we have those other deals and that’s one of the things that we’re in the room fighting for. Like Phee (Napheesa Collier) said we should be paid more and hopefully that’s the case moving forward as the league continues to grow. I think that’s probably the most important thing we’re in the room advocating about.”

WNBA Take Tough Stance On Getting Larger Piece Of Pie In Collective Bargaining Negotiations

As the entire WNBPA and the players unify and prepare for a fierce collective bargaining battle with the league that will heat up the Fall season, social media has exploded into a war of “worth”, with many folks questioning the WNBA players’ position that they are underpaid and “deserve” more money as Angel Reese stated.

WNBA back-to-back All-Star Weekend three-point shooting champ Sabrina Ionescu said they aren’t going to “settle for the minimum.”

Living legend Brittney Griner said “they’ve been milking our talent for decades now – It’s time to pay up.”

“They’ve been cashing checks off our backs for years. It’s time that respect hits the bank account,” said league MVP Napheesa Collier.

WNBA Players Want 50/50 Split Of Revenue

Clearly, the players feel like the books are cooked and don’t believe reports of millions in losses. There’s no other way to justify wanting more of something that’s not there. Wanting an increased split of the actual revenue, including some of that $2B over 11 years that the WNBA got from the NBA media right’s deal, is understandable.

WNBA players are advocating for a 50/50 split of incremental revenue rather than the current less than 10% split. They believe that the media rights deal has pushed the revenue to a threshold that would accommodate and justify this sharing. Additionally, there are calls for the league to boost salaries and operations amid WNBA rookie explosions and rising team valuations.

However, nobody is privy to the actual numbers other than the negotiating sides. You can barely find information on WNBA financial figures. It’s reported that the WNBA generates approximately $180–$200 million in revenue per season as of 2023, a significant increase from $60 million in 2019. The league’s revenue primarily comes from media rights, ticket sales, sponsorships, and merchandise. The NBA also contributes a nice bag of about $15 million annually to the league to operate.

When Will Caitlin Clark Return?

Even as the players show that a strike is looming, fans are most concerned with the return of Caitlin Clark from injury, and what she feels about this CBA. Clark being out for an extended time this season, gave us all a moment to analyze the landscape of the league in her absence. She’s honestly been the only story that truly transcends the basketball court and dominates the WNBA headlines. Others get their share of attention, but the myth of Clark has become larger than life. The embellishment surrounding her narrative has taken on a truth across social media.

And the WNBA, no matter how much they try to disprove this, is so reliant on her star power to keep pushing the league forward, that despite her injury she still showed up at All-Star festivities, even attending parties and keeping her fans glued to the action.

Clark has shown flashes of dominance over her first two seasons. Scoring, passing, bringing toughness and a nasty streak often found in legends. She’s been anointed with every compliment from greatest athlete today to GOAT of women’s hoops. Despite being round almost 30 years before Clark’s arrival, a new burgeoning fan base declared her the greatest women’s player ever after one season in the WNBA.

Will Fan Obsession, Unnecessary Pressure, Mental Exhaustion & Injuries Stop CC From Becoming GOAT?

No hate on Clark. It’s not her fault that her talents mixed with the personal feelings and emotions of fans and casual observers have made her the most polarizing figure in sports today and the subject of side conversations, beefs and verbal jousts rarely seen inspired by other athletes.

There’s a strong possibility that Clark’s game never reaches the hype that is already beyond over-the-top. The compliments and endless boosting of her standing among the all-time greats. Throw in a narrative that everyone hates her and is jealous of her superior talent, especially the Black players, and you have potential for a tragedy rather than a triumph in Clark’s case.

When she joined the league, she was certainly hoping to have a long and fruitful career. Within those moments of generational greatness, she has also endured drama, physical confrontations, never-ending press and injuries. She’s not even 100 games into her career.

The pressure that her fan base has put on her to be great all the time and prove their fantasies about her being better than every woman who preceded her may end up being the very thing that doesn’t allow her to reach her full potential.

She hasn’t won an MVP yet. No championship. Hasn’t had a great playoff moment or two. Hasn’t even had a Top 5 team in the league. That’s not a knock on Clark. That’s a warning to give the girl some time and the hype only lasts as long as she does.