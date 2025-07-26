“Who Are You Taking At QB Prime Cam Newton Or Jalen Hurts?” | Robert Griffin III Stirring The Pot Just Weeks After Back-And-Forth With Newton Concerning Angel Reese

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Cam Newton and Robert Griffin III have been at one another’s throats over the last couple of weeks. It all began with Newton calling out Griffin for comments he made claiming Reese hates Caitlin Clark. Newton’s attempt to de-escalate things wasn’t received well by Griffin, who stood ten toes on his remarks.



Cam Newton Leaves Jalen Hurts Off Current Top 10 QB List



More recently, Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, left Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts off of his top 10 current quarterbacks list. Newton’s explanation is he doesn’t believe Hurts has the pressure of having to play great football for the talented defending Super Bowl champions to win. Those comments drew the ire of many who claim Newton is hating because he didn’t win the Super Bowl during his career, losing in 2015.

Who are you taking at QB, Prime Cam Newton or Jalen Hurts?

RG3 Jumps Into Cam Newton And Ryan Clark Spat

Newton said his ESPN colleagues are afraid to criticize Hurts because they’re cool with him. Clark fired back by saying Hurts’ play screams top 10. He also referenced Newton’s lack of urgency to jump on a fumble in his lone Super Bowl appearance and loss.

Jalen Hurts vs. Prime Cam Newton

That prompted Griffin to enter the chat with this caption on his X page.

“Who are you taking at QB, Prime Cam Newton or Jalen Hurts?”

Griffin’s subtle jab and stat comparison come after these comments Newton made as to why he doesn’t consider Hurts a top 10 QB in today’s NFL:

“It’s hard for me to grade Jalen Hurts with the talent that he has around him. Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, but if we’re talking about what they bring to the table, holistically, it’s hard to judge what Jalen Hurts can do,” Newton began.

“When you’re throwing to a guy like AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, you have a tight end skill set, you have a dominant defense, the best running back in the game. Download Madden and see how many stars are on the offensive side of Philly.”

If we’re splitting hairs here, we know prime Hurts is better than prime Griffin. Although he outplayed Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in two Super Bowls, winning and losing one, he’s in no way, shape or form on Newton’s level, even if you hate the way Newton dresses.

Gillie Da Kid responds to Cam Newton 😭😭



One of the funniest videos you will watch all year.

Philly Superfan Gillie Da Kid Goes Scorched Earth On Newton

Leave it up to the man who made a dance about the Eagles a phenomenon last season. Speaking on his X account, the always rambunctious Philadelphia native Gillie Da Kid didn’t hold back on Cam.

“A good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hurts did what you couldn’t do. That was win a Super Bowl. So you want to get all in your feelings? Man, shut your tight jeans wearin’ ass up, man. You had on a jersey with a bow tie, you corny ass n***a! You will never be able to f-ck with Jalen Hurts, nigga, you super goofy, corny ass n***a!” Jalen Hurts Not Better Than Cam Newton

And there you have it. Hurts is good and should be considered a top ten quarterback. No matter how much talent the Eagles have, he still has to make the plays, and he’s shown a propensity to do so at a high level. But he’s still not better than Cam, the man who made dabbing a thing.