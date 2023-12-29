PRANKED? | Deebo Samuel Thought Cam Newton Was Texting Him, But It Was Actually Children Having Fun At His Expense 

In wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens the talk following the game was all about Niners quarterback Brock Purdy and his four interceptions.



Media pundits everywhere questioned whether is Purdy capable of leading the Niners to the Super Bowl. His play also brought into question former NFL MVP Cam Newton’s comments that he’s just a game manager and not a game changer.

Newton’s comments pertaining to Purdy seem to rub Niners star Deebo Samuel the wrong way. Following Monday’s loss Samuel went into full defense mode of his quarterback, so much to the point he called out Cam Newton for speaking in that manner about his signal-caller.

During an appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams on Wednesday, Samuel had some words for Newton.

“First of all Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro. You was a fan Iike two weeks ago,” he told Kay Adams. “That’s mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.”

Sounds like Newton has been texting Deebo since he made those comments, or has he?

Newton Says He Doesn’t Have Samuel’s Number

In response to Deebo’s claim, Newton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tell Samuel he’s never reached out to him.

“Whoever calling you, that ain’t my phone calling you,” Newton said.

Cam Newton says he never texted or reached out to Deebo Samuel 👀



The plot thickens.

pic.twitter.com/AR9gQYPv3k — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 27, 2023

So who was texting Samuel acting like they were Newton?

It seems as if Samuel was catfished by some children who were in the mood to play a prank on the talented do-it-all playmaker for the Niners.

A user posted a screenshot from Snapchat that said, “My friend’s pledge brother knows a guy from South Carolina who was older and had Debo’s number from when he was there. And he texted Deebo pretending to be Cam Newton.”



What’s Next For Deebo And Cam ?

When Deebo realized he was catfished, he deleted the exchange. Now he can get focused on helping the Niners return to their winning ways against the hapless Washington Commanders.

As for Cam, he’ll be waiting for the next opportunity to further prove his point about Purdy and others as we inch closer to the postseason.

Hopefully the two can make amends and maybe we’ll see Samuel pay a visit to Newton’s “4th and 1” podcast.