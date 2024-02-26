“Your Non-Throwing…Atlanta Hero Quarterback Can’t Beat Me”| TopShelf Coach Involved With Jumping Cam Newton At 7-On-7 Football Camp Is Talking Crazy On Social Media

Former No. 1 overall pick and NFL MVP Cam Newton is fresh off his first run at Super Bowl media week.



The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was a huge part of media/radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, proving that his “4th and 1” podcast has arrived and is very likely here to stay.



Now back off that high, Newton is once again involved with the youth in and around his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

For years Newton has hosted tournaments and camps designed to give those young players an opportunity to display their talent in front of some real difference makers in the sport.



This past weekend Newton’s “C1N” team was a part of the first annual invitation only “We Ball Sports” 7v7 tournament. Unfortunately, toward the end of the event a brawl broke out that saw Newton get jumped by multiple men from the TopShelf Performance group, who also had teams participating in the event.

Better camera angle of the beginning of the fight when TSP crew tried to jump Cam Newton by blindsiding him with a punch. pic.twitter.com/TBZWc2q4nL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 25, 2024

What Happened, How Did We Get Here?

While there are really no reports as to how or why the fisticuffs began, Newton being the brash former NFL megastar, did say some things in a video that surfaced prior to the event.

“If you beat my team — 15U C1N Red or 18U C1N Platinum — I will pay every single player on the team. Tell me who’s doing that. If that ain’t putting your money where your mouth is, I don’t know what to say.”

Well on Saturday, TopShelf Performance’s squad did indeed knock off Newton’s 18U C1N Platinum squad.



The win prompted TopShelf’s general manager Steph Brown to call out Newton over his comments via their Instagram account.

“We need that up out ya @cameron1newton or you can write the the check payable too [sic] @topshelf7v7.”

“It Ain’t No Fun When The [rabbit emoji] Got the [watergun emoji],” while making sure to tag C1N’s 7v7 team account.

Sounds like Cam may have reneged on his promise to pay the other team’s players who beat either of his two teams he mentioned.

Either way the 6-foot-5 and 250-pound physical specimen handled himself pretty well despite being outnumbered.

Cam Newton getting ready to take on an entire group of people pic.twitter.com/rMotA7nN6l — TCL (@TitleTalkTCL) February 25, 2024

TopShelf Continues Beef With Cam Newton On Social Media





Since the fight, a guy with the Twitter handle topshelf_tj is claiming that he beat Cam Newton, but the cameras withheld the true outcome.



TJ Brown, who claims to be a high school, college and NFL trainer and “wide receiver specialist” said: “Your non-throwing ass Atlanta hero quarterback can’t beat me.”

Looks like a real clout chase at this point. Cam doesn’t stand anything to gain from furthering it, but he’s sure to respond on his podcast.





He’s also involved with the youth????? Nah, yank them from under his mentorship. pic.twitter.com/6Bv88FbpIz — Lover ♋️ (@BigTJdaGreat) February 26, 2024

Newton Has Been In The News A Lot Lately

Newton is no stranger to controversy. In December during an episode of his hit podcast he called most of the league’s current QBs game managers. That comment drew the ire of many, but, undeterred from the negative feedback, Newton doubled down on his previous comment, saying it wasn’t a bad thing to be called that.

In reality Newton’s comments came to fruition as guys like Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott, the two he mentioned first showed that they’re just that in the playoffs.



As far as the fight, nobody got hurt and Cam didn’t appear to be angry or really trying to hurt anyone.