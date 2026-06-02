‘People Got So Fixated On The Relationship’: Patriots WR A.J. Brown Says He Stayed Professional As Brotherhood With Former QB Jalen Hurts Deteriorated

After four years of great success and even more drama stemming from a lack of chemistry at times on the field, the Eagles agreed Monday to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots for a first-round draft pick in 2028 and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The fifth-round selection will be the better of New England’s two picks in that round of next year’s draft, sources told ESPN.

RELATED: ‘Time To Trade Him Back To The Titans’: Eagles Fans Are Over Talented But Mercurial WR AJ Brown After Drops In Wildcard Loss To The Niners

A.J. Brown Opens Up On Fallout With Jalen Hurts

Despite two Super Bowl trips and a ring, Brown was constantly a malcontent when it came to his compatibility on the team and his rocky relationship with Jalen Hurts, which Brown discussed in a recent interview with Maria Taylor. Taylor opened the questioning with something everyone wants to know.

A.J. Brown is opening up on his relationship with former teammate Jalen Hurts…



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“One thing I hope we can put to bed is the relationship with Jalen Hurts because that seemed to become a central point of focus during the end of your tenure as an Eagle,” Taylor said. “How would you describe your relationship right now?”

“Not as close as we once were, and that’s fine,” Brown replied. “There’s no bad blood. There’s actually still a lot of love. I love him. I want him to succeed and accomplish all the things he wants to accomplish.

“I never truly understood why our friendship became the center of everybody’s attention when it came to football because looking back on it, we haven’t been as explosive as we were in a couple years now but that didn’t stop anything. We still competed, pushed each other and still led the team. So, it got strange, people got so fixated on the relationship, maybe from the history of this place but that wasn’t what that was.” Brown continued.

“Nothing happened. People just grow apart. Nothing happened between me and him, our family, our wives, anything, but life happens.”

RELATED: “Offense Is Designed Around Jalen Hurts’ Limitations”: Philadelphia Eagles Are Proving That Teams Don’t Have To Get Along and Can Win With ‘Weakest Link’ Quarterback

Fans React To A.J. Brown Interview

Even after opening up about his relationship with Jalen Hurts, people still have to form their own narratives to figure out why the relationship didn’t work.

“He’s gone. Everyone is happy. Nothing to talk about anymore,” one fan said, “Were they secret lovers or what??? Sounds like they were more than friends,” another asked,

One fan suggested the relationship went south, “Cus he cheated on his wife and Jalen’s wife told her to leave him.”

Former Eagles Linebacker Ike Reese Speaks On AJ Brown Trade To New England

This was the hottest story coming out of Philly, and former Eagles player Ike Reese was on 94WIP in Philly via the NFL Network on Sirius XM discussing the situation.

Reese says that it’s Brown’s choice to leave the Eagles where he was thriving, but it still hurts.

“I just see it as something that’s disappointing. That started off as a great marriage and ended bad, said Reese, a linebacker who played nine seasons with the Eagles. “The Eagles’ standards are not going to change for any player.”

Reese also understood where Brown’s frustration was coming from as a diva receiver who wasn’t getting his looks from the QB.

“His frustration was that the offense didn’t click like it was supposed to. It wasn’t with play design. The execution of plays, that’s where the correlation between him and Jalen not being on the same page comes in,” Reese explained.

Brown and Hurts Were Formidable Duo

Brown and Hurts were one of the prolific QB-WR duos in the NFL during their four-season tenure together with the Philadelphia Eagles (2022–2025). Each played a strong role in the team’s success as one of the NFL’s dominant franchises.

The trade for Brown from the Tennessee Titans in 2022 immediately paid dividends for the City of Brotherly Love. In Brown’s first year, his chemistry with Hurts was off the charts and he recorded 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. His production helped Hurts finish as MVP runner-up while leading the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

Brown wasn’t happy regarding his targets and how Hurts chose to spread the ball around. But it’s undeniable that he was a lethal weapon that Hurts benefitted from, amassing 5,034 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns during his season in Philadelphia.

The duo were central figures in a Philadelphia offense that succeeded despite a musical chair of offensive coordinators: four playoff appearances and two Super Bowl trips, culminating in a Super Bowl LVIII championship in February 2025.

AJ Brown & Jalen Hurts Friendship Deteriorated

At the time, their relationship was described as a “brotherhood,” but that was short-lived. Brown’s role in the offense shrunk when the Eagles signed former NY Giants all-purpose running back Saquon Barkley and rode his 2,005 rushing yards throughout the season.

As Brown’s numbers began to shrink, he became more vocal about his frustration within the offense, which led to speculation and social media narratives about his and Hurts’ relationship, which eventually led to failed playoff success and Brown’s exit.

We know there was a rift with Hurts. Brown doesn’t have to admit it. His actions and his public comments, no matter how cryptic or veiled, were loud and clear to everyone. Hopefully he’s a happy camper joining the New England Patriots.