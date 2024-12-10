“Offense Is Designed Around Jalen Hurts’ Limitations”: Philadelphia Eagles Are Proving That Teams Don’t Have To Get Along and Can Win With ‘Weakest Link’ Quarterback

When Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, although he lost to Patrick Mahomes, it was widely projected that the second team All-Pro would continue to elevate as one of the best quarterbacks in the game. A huge bag followed, a $255 million extension through 2028.

Last year’s collapse after starting 9-2, shed a light on some of the locker room challenges and chemistry changes that have damaged relationships on the team.

Everybody has been thrown under the bus at some point, from head coach Nick Sirianni to wide receiver AJ Brown. There were even rampant rumors in the offseason that Sirianni would be fired and his relationship with Hurts was rocky.

Now, with Philly rolling at 11-2 and a playoff berth already secured, there’s still unrest on the team, and it centers around starting quarterback Hurts, who despite winning has been criticized for his overall quarterback play, especially his passing.

Of course, when receivers are not getting targeted or they feel like they are open and the quarterback is consistently missing, that can be frustrating.

We know AJ Brown is the prototypical diva receiver and, according to reports, the relationship between he and Hurts has disintegrated, so much that people are being reminded of the old Philly feud between QB Donovan McNabb and the ultimate receiver Terrell Owens. It’s a beef that still continues to this day.

You see how mcnabb and TO STILL beefing? I don't want that for AJ or Jalen. We gotta figure this shit out now — Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) December 10, 2024

ESPN Panel Says Jalen Hurts Weakest Link In Philadelphia Eagles Offense

ESPN posed a question of whether or not Hurts was the weak link to a Philly offense that has weapons such as league-leading rusher Saquon Barkley, a former Heisman receiver in DeVonta Smith and, of course, Brown.

With the negative vibe in the Philly locker room so apparent that Stevie Wonder can see it, or at least sense it, all eyes point to Hurts, who has admitted that better team execution “starts with me.”

“The offense is designed around his limitations,” said ESPN host Domonique Foxworthy. “Jalen Hurts is a strong weak link, but he happens to be the weakest link.”

AJ Brown Takes Shot at QB Jalen Hurts?: Brandon Graham Says Relationship Fell Off

The offense is a Top 10 offense overall, but it is second-to-last in the NFL in passing, which definitely is a reflection on Hurts. It seems Brown agrees, because this Sunday despite their ninth consecutive win, the postgame was cold as Alaska.

AJ Brown was asked by reporters what the offense needed to improve on, and Brown said, “passing,” which can be taken as a direct shot at Hurts, who managed to pass for just 108 yards against a bottom rung Carolina Panther’s team in a 22-16 win on Sunday.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was doing his weekly business on “The Brandon Graham Show” and he spoke about the relationship between Hurts and Brown.

“1 is trying … 11 could be better with how he responds to things,” Graham said. “They were friends before this … but things have changed.”

When they say teams don’t have to get along to win the Eagles are proving that this season. It might just take them all the way to the Super Bowl, because if history is any indication, when Philly has a top-notch QB and a receiver who wants the damn ball early and often, fireworks erupt on the field and in the locker room.

Brandon Graham Apologizes For ‘Mistake’ Characterizing Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Relationship

On Tuesday, Graham had to walk his comments back because they most likely caused a huge stir. Graham appeared on the “WIP Morning Show” to address his comments. He apologized, but also said the situation could ultimately be a positive for the team.

“I made the assumption, and I didn’t know all the details,” Graham said. “I still don’t, and I was just like, dang. I really just saw everything that y’all saw with the video, and I just was reacting to that. I should have used a little more logic on it. … I just want to win. For me, I know that I didn’t add to everything that I said I didn’t want him to do. I did too. I want to own that as always. We have to stand up through the good and the bad.”

Graham said he planned to powwow with Hurts, Brown, and others at the NovaCare Complex to apologize in person.

“Right now, I don’t think it’s that bad,” Graham said. “I think it’s a great thing because pressure makes diamonds, and I feel like this is about to be something that we are going to bounce back from really well. We all make mistakes, and this was one of my mistakes. You’re never too proud of any mistakes, but it’s something that I’ve definitely learned from. I know for sure that those guys, when I do talk to them, they are going to understand where I’m coming from as far as why I assumed based on the video with A.J. I know we are going to get right because those boys definitely want to win. That’s why he was frustrated. I’m going to ride with A.J. on the frustration because he just wants to be a winner. All of us want to be winners for the city.” RELATED: Jalen Hurts Signed A $255M Contract Then Lost The Locker Room. Now His Leadership Must Be Questioned For The First Time

Despite the controversy and the fact that those guys and the organization were probably all up in their feelings because Graham offered that insight, he expressed optimism that the team would emerge stronger.