Cam Newton Continues His Week of Pettiness | Former NFL Star Sues Ex-Girlfriend Kia Proctor Demanding His Bentley Back

Cam Newton recently went viral for his clapback at a youth while at a summer football camp. The former NFL MVP is now suing his ex-girlfriend to demand a Bentley back that he gifted her while the two were together.

Cam Newton sues ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor for his Bentley to be returned. (Photo: @_MLFootball/ Twitter screenshot)

Big Petty

Newton dated Kia Proctor from 2013 to 2019 but reportedly ended after he had a baby with model La Reina Shaw. Proctor and Newton share three sons and a daughter together.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback filed a lawsuit against Proctor over a 2017 Bentley Bentayga he purchased in May 2018.

He claimed he only allowed Proctor to use the vehicle “while they were in a romantic relationship.”

“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton’s] residence,” the lawsuit said. “As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff’s residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned. [Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton’s] residence.”

Newton claimed he has asked for the car back on numerous occasions but still hasn’t received it, which forced him to take it to court.

Back-and-Forth

Earlier this year, Proctor sued Newton for $20,000 in unpaid utility bills. The two also had a custody battle going on at the same time over their four children, Despite the custody battle, Newton reportedly agreed to pay her utility bills.

“The former NFL baller currently pays her $14,268 per month in alimony. Records from September 2020 to July 2022 reveal her cable bill to total $5,500 and $6,600 for internet. An additional $4,725 total her power charges and $4,532 for gas. All together, the charges run up to $21,357. That is not including the $2,000 in her legal fees she would like Newton to foot as well,” stated the lawsuit obtained by Radar Online.

It appears that Newton’s lawsuit is a petty response to Proctor’s initial lawsuit.