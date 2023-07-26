Cam Newton Has His Annual Confrontation With A Heckling High School Camper | Guess Who Wins?

Cam Newton is a people person, whether he’s employed by the NFL or not. He usually gets along with everyone, but when it comes to young, ambitious high school football players at camps that he is offering his time to, Newton seems to always draw some smoke.

The Latest Cam vs. Camper Episode

While attending a football camp that featured the 2015 MVP, a spectator thought it would be a bright idea to troll Cam Newton, making light of the fact that he hasn’t won a Super Bowl in his career.

In the video, you can hear the heckler asking Cam “How many rings you got?” to which Cam replied by telling him he had no rings. The heckler then went for the kill shot by comparing himself to the likes of Cam, saying “We got the same amount.”

All that did was irritate Cam, which led to him firing back at the fan first by saying “but we don’t got the same bank account.”

Immediately after, the other spectators started making noises and chanting, letting the heckler know that he lost that battle. Along with that kill-shot finishing line, Cam made an obscene gesture at the heckler as well, trolling him even harder than the heckler intended to with him.

At this point nearby spectators tried to defend the defeated heckler by shaming Cam for insulting a younger person who is clearly below the former NFL great’s status.

But Cam wasn’t having any of it, immediately telling them not to play that card because he was the one that initiated the beef in the first place.

“You’re too famous to be acting like that,” one fan said, to which Cam replied, “No, no don’t play the victim now,”

The hecklers who tried to shame Cam Newton for some immature behavior and rebuttal must’ve forgotten whom they were dealing with, because this isn’t the first time Cam has gone back and forth with a heckler who tried to talk down on his career.

Back in 2021 at another training camp, Cam hosted another athlete who tried to heckle him about being a free agent and washed up in the NFL, to which Cam Newton went at him as well.

Cam loves to talk and he will go back and forth with the best of them, just like the legendary time when he chirped at Clay Matthews mid-game about having knowledge of their defense after Clay tried to call out their play. Cam immediately scored a touchdown after that, telling the defense pre-snap that he watched film on them as well.

This was another situation.

Cam loves to talk his talk, and he normally backs it up and will not spare a soul if they’re coming at him. The fact that he’s there willing to teach and inspire these kids says a lot about Cam’s character. The players could stand to show him a bit more respect. If not, the hecklers who think they can pull a fast one will quickly find out that they picked the wrong guy to try it with.