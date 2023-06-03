Antonio Brown Offers Cam Newton A Quick Bag To Play On His Arena League Team | That’s A Record-Setting Combination So Does This Mean Football Fans Finally Get To See ‘Boomin’ Back In Action?

Antonio Brown is definitely one of the more interesting personalities to ever play in the NFL, in addition to being one of the most talented receivers to ever grace the hardwood.

The same can be said for former NFL MVP Cam Newton, whose best days are far behind him, but still obviously has a passion for the game.

Brown, understanding Newton’s hunger recently offered to share some of his spotlight with the guy who was once the face of the NFL at the peak of his fame, Cam Newton.

(Left) Antonio Brown surrounded by fans at one of his concerts; (right) Cam Newton at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. (Photos: Getty Images)

Brown tried his luck with ownership and purchased the arena league team Albany Empire in March. Since the team struggled to put fans in the seats, Brown thought he would bring some excitement to the league by suiting up as a player-owner.

According to WYNT’s Rodger Wyland, Brown was supposed to suit up for the Empire on May 27 but it didn’t happen. He tweeted that he plans to play on June 16 and wants Newton to suit up as well on that date.

Offers Newton The Bag To Form Super Tandem

Brown’s Arena League debut will be put on hold for now. According to WYNT, the paperwork from his physical didn’t come in time, and that is the reason why he didn’t play.

His first tweet on May 28 told fans to stay tuned for his debut.

Stay Tuned @thealbanyempir A 🐝 otw……..only NAL team getting this type of press we need players ready to go next level! See ya June 16 🗣️🐝 https://t.co/q2XOZk7gun — AB (@AB84) May 28, 2023

He followed that tweet with another one inviting Newton to play.

“If anybody seen @CameronNewton let him know he haven’t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen @thealbanyempir 6/16/23 in Albany nyc ! I’m offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account,” wrote Brown on Twitter.

This is the second time Brown has tried to lure Newton to come play with him in the arena league. He extended an offer to him ahead of his previously scheduled debut on May 27.

Show Cam The Money

If Newton were to agree to Brown’s offer, the next concern would be if he could actually make good on his $150,000 offer. According to multiple reports, players and staff complained about not being paid as recently as late April. The missed payments caused former head coach Damon Ware to leave the team.

The team claimed that the payments were late because of a change in payroll processors that occurred when Brown took over the team. Brown said in an interview he did with WTEN’s Griffin Haas that everyone was paid.

(1/3) I asked Albany Empire owner Antonio Brown about former interim head coach Damon Ware and players, who have since left the team, claiming they were not paid. Here's his full response: pic.twitter.com/opTTqK4fQY — Griffin Haas (@Griffin__Haas) May 4, 2023

As for Newton, he last played in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback has battled injuries throughout his playing career and has campaigned hard to return to the NFL. So Brown’s six-figure offer might not be enough to get Newton for one game.