Antonio Brown Wants Next! AB Says He’s Coming For Shay Sharpe’s “Undisputed” Spot

The news that Shannon Sharpe is leaving the popular sports debate show “Undisputed” has had unforeseen repercussions. The always-trolling Antonio Brown has staked his claim for the next co-host in the host seat. AB took to Twitter to let the world know that he hasn’t stopped punching above his weight in other industries and now wants to take on daytime sports debate.

Brown posted a video of a superhero hurtling toward an unknown destination at breakneck speed with his song “Put That Sh*t On” as an example of how fast he would take an opportunity to be Skip Bayless’s wingman.

“Me omw to take Shannon Sharpe’s spot on Undisputed #ABUndisputed,” the caption read.

Immediately fans and critics had fun with the social media post knowing that AB was serious and that the notion was as ridiculous as anything Brown has done outside of being a professional athlete.

Me omw to take Shannon Sharpe’s spot on Undisputed #ABUndisputed pic.twitter.com/ky5hIsldHx — AB (@AB84) June 1, 2023

Uncle Shay Is Fed Up

Shannon Sharpe, the Hall of Fame tight end, and Fox Sports agreed to a buyout of his contract. Since joining the desk with Bayless in 2016, the two have made countless memories on air regardless of how polarizing they have been. The two fell out a few times, including their massive fallout in December, where Sharpe accused Bayless of taking a personal shot at him to defend Brady. Bayless told Sharpe he was “nowhere near the player Brady was.”

Ouch. But Uncle Shannon wasn’t having it.

“Everytime I call something into question, I get it; I did what I did!” Sharpe said to Bayless in response. “You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the ‘effin Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls.”

Bayless tweeted during the fateful Cincinnati Bengals versus Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 2 that implied the game should continue based on the playoff implications even after Hamlin collapsed on the field with a severe medical issue. Bayless received backlash over the tweet but did provide a half-hearted apology and explanation.

However, until recently, Sharpe acted like he wouldn’t leave the show. Sharpe appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Adam Schein” podcast in February to explain.

“We had a bad two months,” Sharpe said when describing his current relationship with his co-host. “I wasn’t gonna allow two bad months to ruin six years of a great working relationship.”

That statement didn’t age well.

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

The AB Randomness Tour

Antonio Brown has been living his best life in his post-NFL life. He started a rap career, purchased the arena football team his father used to play for, and might make an NFL return, per his agent.

“He is exploring the right fit,” his agent, JR Rickert, told CBS Sports, claiming that there have been recent “genuine” NFL inquiries about Brown. “I think that he is a multi-talented individual who does everything at a high level,” Rickert said, “and whatever he commits to, he goes all in.” The 34-year-old Brown hasn’t been on an NFL field since leaving the game and hurling his jersey into the stands during a Buccaneers Week 17 game in 2021 after a dispute with Tampa Bay’s head coach. Now he wants to expand his nontraditional path by angling on social media for an “Undisputed” shot.

Good luck, AB.