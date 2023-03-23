‘You Are One Of Those Randoms’ | Shannon Sharpe Hits Confident Cam Newton With A Harsh Dose Of Reality, Scoffs At QB’s Chances Of Making Another NFL Comeback

Cam Newton made his way to Auburn’s pro day on Wednesday to throw in front of NFL scouts. Former NFL tight end and hall of famer Shannon Sharpe gave the former MVP a bit of advice about his NFL future.

Newton released a hype video on Monday to make the announcement of him throwing at Auburn’s pro day. He also took a shot at NFL teams that passed up on his services in 2022 season. We have seen this before from Newton, when he made his return as a New England Patriot after Carolina finally parted ways with the former NFL MVP. His confidence and optimism haven’t resulted in success on the field in past comeback attempts.

Left: Shannon Sharpe during an interview with Sirius XM; Right Photo: Cam Newton at a football camp with youth. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?” said Newton in the hype video he posted on Twitter. “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you.”

"How these randoms keep getting jobs? … Ain't 32 motherf–kers better than me" 😳



Cam Newton announced he will be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday



(via @CameronNewton)pic.twitter.com/pbKXJrtBKW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

The invite was extended to him by his younger brother Caylin Newton, a former Howard quarterback who finished his college career as a wide receiver for Auburn and William & Mary. It was reported that Cam only threw 30 passes.

“This was him showing love to me,” Caylin said of his older brother. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. … He came to show his ability, show he still has it.”

Caylin also told reporters that it was a “selfless act” from Cam and he still can be a winning quarterback for a NFL organization.

Shannon Sharpe Kills Cam’s Dreams

Sharpe gave his thoughts on Cam attempted NFL comeback on his show Fox Sports “Undisputed” that he co-hosts with Skip Bayless.

“It’s 2023, you are on them randoms. I hate to break it to him, Skip! The last time Cam Newton won a game was 2020. The last time he passed for 3,000 yards in a season was 2018. The last time he started every game in a season was 2017. The last time he started a playoff game was 2017. … Cam is basing everything off what he was,” said Sharpe.

He continued, “I am going to keep it one hundred with you and everybody that is watching, Cam, you haven’t been good for a very long time, bruh. They are probably not telling you in your circle, but that is how the league looks at you now. You are one of those randoms.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Cam Newton announcing he’ll throw at Auburn’s Pro Day:



“Cam, you haven’t been good in a very long time. It’s 2023, this isn’t 2015 anymore. I hate to break it to you, but you’re now one of those ‘randoms.’” pic.twitter.com/AaE4YriqoY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 21, 2023

Cam declined to speak to reporters after the pro day, but he seen the clip of Sharpe ripping him and responded on Twitter.

He wrote, “Point taken, @ShannonSharpe and I am not denying some facts you brought up, Unc!! Very valid. But if you give me a full offseason to learn what I am supposed to do with a stable franchise, I promise you, I will prove that I’m no random, sir!!”

Glory Days Are Gone

Newton was once considered a top five quarterback in the NFL. While at Auburn, he won the Heisman trophy and led the Tigers to the national championship in the 2010 season.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback then was taken No. 1 overall by the Panthers in 2011 NFL draft. He had his breakout year in 2015 when he led them to a Super Bowl appearance and won the NFL MVP award. Shortly after, the injuries took a toll on him and he was never the same. He has missed a total of 27 games since the start of 2018 including a shoulder and knee injuries he struggled with in that season. The Panthers released at the start of the 2020 season.

The now 33-year-old didn’t play at all in the 2022 NFL season and was cut by the Patriots at the start of the 2021 season before the Panthers picked him up. He was then released again by the Panthers.

The reports were overall good from his recent pro day outing, but it still showed he struggles with accuracy.

Cam Newton is putting on a SHOW at Auburn’s Pro Day 👀

pic.twitter.com/45zllBWzu4 — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 21, 2023

Newton also showed that he can still throw a nice deep ball.