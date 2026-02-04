‘’He’d Be The Greatest Woman’s Basketball Player Ever’: Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast Thinks Caitlin Clark Should Be Honored By Comparisons To Payton Pritchard

B. Hen from Jeff Teague’s infamous “Club 520″ podcast has his own take on the Reggie Miller, Caitlin Clark, Payton Pritchard discussion that has consumed social media ever since the former Indiana Pacers sharpshooter-turned-analyst likened the WNBA star to the Boston Celtics’ 2024-25 NBA “Sixth Man of the Year” award winner.

Despite Pritchard having a career season and starting a career-high number of games, people, including Clark apparently from her expression, took it as an insult. Ignoring the fact that he’s still peaking.

B. Hen From Jeff Teague’s 520 Podcast Says Payton Prichard Is ‘Way Better Than Caitlin Clark’

B. Hen finds that comical and lets it be known in a recent episode.



B.Hen from the 520 pod says payton pritchard is a way better basketball player then caitlin clark he doesn’t like how people are trying to clown him like he wouldn’t average 50 in the wnba pic.twitter.com/NrWCsrkEVs — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) February 4, 2026

“Payton Pritchard is way better than f***king Caitlin Clark. I dont know if its womens month or whavetver the f**k, but let’s keep it real bro,” the co-host said,

“Payton Pritchard I hope you don’t feel slighted bro because they tried to play with your name too but on here, nah, we know the real cuz.”

Jeff Teague then reminded B.Hen that on the broadcast, Caitlin herself admitted that she would “get killed” out there trying to compete against NBA players.

B.Hen Has No Beef With CC: Says She Should Be Honored To Be Compared To NBA Player Of Pritchard’s Caliber

“This isn’t towards her (Caitlin Clark),” he clarified. “I’m just saying to the people trying to come to Payton Pritchard. He can hoop for real. He’d average 50 in the MF ‘W. He’d be the greatest woman’s basketball player. Greatest transformer to ever play in the ‘W’.”

Never afraid to push the envelope, the topic veered left after that, but we get the point. While many NBA players have supported WNBA players by showing up at games, collaborating on social media and even wearing their various signature shoes, others have continuously taken shots at the league. Often with the intention of establishing a clear separation between the two leagues and that usually entails criticism of some kind.

We all know that Reggie Miller was talking about style of play and his comparison wasn’t what the Cailtin Clark fans wanted to hear. B. Hen wanted to make sure that the confusion didn’t enter into fantasy realms by suggesting Clark was a better player than Pritchard. She is, however, held in higher esteem amongst her WNBA peers than Pritchard is throughout the NBA community.