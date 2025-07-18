‘He Survived HIV and His Son’: Fans Blast Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast Host For Brutal Comments About Magic Johnson’s Family

Former NBA players have burst onto the podcast space with takes that drive fans mad and keep the engagement coming. The desperation to be entertaining and generate views has turned ugly at times. Recent disrespectful comments and distortions of reality concerning the great Kobe Bryant, made by players who couldn’t carry his coffee is one example.

Klay Thompson can't believe the disrespect on Kobe Bryant, who landed No. 11 on Bleacher Report's latest Top 100 NBA Players of All Time ranking. pic.twitter.com/qJalyMiofU — Kit Espina (@KeithEspino22) July 15, 2025

Former NBA player Jeff Teague is another pretty good player who has gained fame in retirement as a podcaster. A recent episode of the Club 520 podcast featuring Teague and co-host Bishop B. Henn, real name Brian Hennessy, has sparked major backlash online after Teague made some controversial and insensitive comments about NBA legend Magic Johnson and his family.

While we thought legend-bashing was a no-no, we are now seeing that players who couldn’t ascend to the top of the game on the court are now taking shots at kings.

The hosts were discussing Magic’s legacy and praising him for his various ownership pursuits with the LA Dodgers, and some of his foundations. It was complimentary as it should be when discussing Magic.

The conversation went left when Henn said:

“He survived HIV and his son… What I’m saying is that everything Magic Johnson had to endure, with people just disrespecting him, his family, his wife, everything. Shoutout to Magic Johnson, bro. You one of the GOATs for sure.”

“He survived HIV and his son”



Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B. Henn is unreal 💀 pic.twitter.com/d8qXqBAk1W — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 17, 2025

The part of Henn’s quote that has raised the most eyebrows is the apparent reference to Magic’s openly gay son, EJ Johnson. While Henn never drops EJ’s name, we all know he was referring to Magic also having to “survive” having a gay son, which has been widely interpreted as a homophobic shot at Magic’s seed.

The backlash has since prompted fans to call for an apology or response from the Club 520 team, although none had been issued.

“imagine being such a failure at basketball and being kicked out of the league and now all you have to do to survive and stay slightly relevant is make outrageous takes in the name of being funny Magic should definitely sue him so he understands,” said one fan. “All jokes aside. They best slow him down. One wrong statement trying to be funny and the podcast is gone. Watch,” said another fan who didn’t find the comments funny. “Any sponsorships they thought they was gonna get … gone,” said another fan, suggesting that the comments about Magic will hurt future business.

Any sponsorships they thought they was gonna get … gone pic.twitter.com/pM4ojutOeJ — RealNinjaNowintzki16 (@ninjaNowintzki) July 16, 2025

Some Fans Appreciate Comedy, But Suggest $40M Networth Teague Not Mess With $1B Magic

In the full clip, Teague nods but he doesn’t add anything to the comments. At the same time, neither host acknowledged that the comment may have been misconstrued or offered further clarity. The former Atlanta Hawks star tried his best not to laugh with the other hosts and said, “They own they own bruh,” immediately trying to separate himself from the comments. But it’s his show.

Others acknowledge that while Teague didn’t denounce the comment, he also didn’t want to embellish it.

‘Jeff wants zero parts of the slander,’ a fan said. “Teague knows those black trucks will pull up at your house at 2 am,” said another fan, applauding Teague for not participating in the Magic slander.

Some fans suggested Teague put a filter on host B Henn.

“Bro they gotta make Bhen raise his hand to speak and tell him to think twice like elementary school,” said another fan.

This is not the first time Club 520 has been under attack for its free-wheeling and unfiltered barbershop-style talk. But this instance may have crossed a line for many, especially given how personal and sensitive the subject matter is.

Back in December of 2024, Teague had social media character and foul-mouthed clout chaser Charleston White on and during the episode, White suggested that WNBA star Angel Reese “do OnlyFans” and “dunk in some panties.” At one point he stated, “I think Angel Reese wanna sell ***.”

Hosts DJ Wells, Jeff Teague, and Bishop B Henn tried to steer White’s comments in another direction but also didn’t object as much as one would expect, even laughing while he roasted Reese with the sexist remarks.

NBA and WNBA writer Nekias Duncan urged the podcast team to show respect for WNBA players.

“Just don’t talk about the W if you can’t even pretend to respect the people involved,” Duncan said.

Was Henne Praising Magic Or Disrespecting Him?

While Henne’s intentions may have been to praise Magic’s legacy, especially his resilience and overcoming his HIV diagnosis in 1991 while at the height of his career with dignity and grace. Many of the listeners were shocked by the phrasing used, particularly the line “He survived HIV and his son” which immediately went viral and social media was unified in condemning the comments as offensive and over-the-top.

Johnson is an iconic basketball and business figure who is also a pioneer in HIV advocacy and prevention and has built a billion-dollar business empire.

Earvin Magic Johnson, wife Cookie Johnson and son EJ Johnson (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

There were some fans who praised B Henn for being unfiltered and talking like they would amongst themselves. The comedy clout-chase seemed to work as far as getting people to commit to watching with anticipation of the next flagrant comment. People like the real and the raw and that’s understandable. Magic hasn’t responded, but Teague, who has built a net worth of $40M through his NBA career earnings and various business ventures, doesn’t need smoke with Magic, who is worth a billy, highly respected, and his son EJ, who is a prominent member of the LGBTQ community.

Podcasting has no rules or limits and while Teague didn’t participate in the comments, he definitely enjoyed the attention it brought his show. I hope it was worth it.