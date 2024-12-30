‘Jeff Teague Is a Whole Clown For This’: WNBA Media Voices Want NBA To Cut Off Former All-Star For Charleston White’s Lewd Angel Reese Diss

Several prominent Black voices in women’s sports are not letting Jeff Teague and social media instigator Charleston White get away so easily with allowing such disrespect toward WNBA star Angel Reese.

Following Charleston White’s savagely inappropriate comments about Reese on the “Club 520” podcast, the show has received some major backlash. ‘We Need An OnlyFans WNBA, Then I’ll Tune In’ | Social Media Star Charleston White Savagely Degrades Angel Reese On Jeff Teague Podcast

If this was just White’s platform then the controversy probably wouldn’t be much of an issue. He has grown to prominence by saying the wildest things about various celebrities and politicians. His opinions are always unfiltered, uninhibited by political correctness or fear of being canceled. So you know what to expect with him.

The situation unfolded during a recent episode when White suggested that Reese “do OnlyFans” and “dunk in some panties.” At one point he stated, “I think Angel Reese wanna sell p***y.”

Hosts DJ Wells, Jeff Teague, and Bishop B Henn tried to steer White’s comments in another direction but also didn’t object as much as one would expect, even laughing while he roasted Reese with the sexist remarks.

The situation left fans who aren’t familiar with White’s social media presence shocked and triggered an immediate wave of criticism from basketball supporters.

NBA and WNBA writer Nekias Duncan urged the podcast team to show respect for WNBA players. “Just don’t talk about the W if you can’t even pretend to respect the people involved,” Duncan said. Women’s sports voice Arielle Chambers has done work for The Shadow League in the past and shared her opinion on the matter. She specifically addressed men. I wonder what possesses men to get on their respective podcasts and talk so derogatorily about women/women athletes. The audacity is so alarming. Like you good bruh?! Cuz what?!?! — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) December 29, 2024 “I wonder what possesses men to get on their respective podcasts and talk so derogatorily about women/women athletes. The audacity is so alarming. Like you good bruh?! Cuz what?!?!” she wrote. Media personality and sports analyst Natalie Esquire didn’t direct her malice at White, instead blasting former NBA player Teague for allowing White to spew such derogatory commentary on his platform.

“Jeff Teague is a whole clown for this. I hope no player in the W goes on his pod or works with him. League better not even entertain his a**,” Esquire wrote. Fans Compare Shaq’s Comments On Angel Reese Podcast To Charleston White’s Comments Some are trying to connect White’s demeaning comments with Shaquille O’Neal’s comments while appearing on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. “We Keep Calling It Weird But It’s Actually Perverted”: Shaq’s Booty Shorts Comment To Angel Reese Triggered A Generation’s Darkest Thoughts

O’Neal suggested that women wear booty shorts to attract more viewers, and he received his share of backlash for what some perceived as misogyny. Teague is not affiliated with an NBA franchise and hasn’t played since the 2020-21 season. He’s free to allow whatever kind of message on his podcast that he chooses. White’s comments may have been highly offensive to many but it’s a free speech forum. Angel Reese Hasn’t Responded … Directly

The best option of retaliation for Reese, who hasn’t commented.

She did repost a tweet she made in April, which could be a response to the drama surrounding Teague’s podcast and White’s comments.

protect young women in sports!!! — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 22, 2024

That’s probably the most response that situation will get from Reese her as she continues to collect checks, represent major brands such as Reebok and prepares to play in a pro league that she has equity in beginning in January.

Said one supportive X user:

“weren’t men saying they don’t watch the W because it’s too “ masculine “

a girly girl shows up and they start slut shaming her.”

Added another fan, “just hiding behind the fact that they don’t respect women, no matter how they come.“

Jeff Teague’s WNBA Takes Part Of Jock Culture Still Exists

People such as Teague and White have to support the shock value over life values. Podcasts are all opinion, but that episode kind of went over the line for those looking for his podcast to offer some insight and lend value to the sports conversation.

There’s plenty going on in the NBA and NFL to discuss in addition to positive narratives surrounding the WNBA and women’s college basketball.

Teague podcast game is proving to be as inconsistent and underwhelming as his total NBA career. This also isn’t the first time Teague has taken part in demeaning the WNBA. Earlier this year, shortly after the WNBA’s new private charter-flight system coincided with Clark’s arrival, he made comments that the WNBA players should let Caitlin Clark score so the league will benefit.

The 12-year veteran averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 for his career, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. He has his best offensive seasons with the Atlanta Hawks as a scoring guard, averaging nearly 16 points per game from 2014-16. RELATED: Shaq Says Angel Reese Is “Probably The Greatest Athlete Ever To Come Out Of LSU Sports” | Better Than Pistol Pete And Joe Burrow? On the same podcast, Teague managed to offend three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, saying she can’t beat any NBA, G-League or college player. “Hell no,” Teague said. “Do you all know N***as on the bench average 40 in college, 20 in college. n***s really gonna beat your ass. She not beating a n***a in G-League. She not beating a n***a in college.” Jeff Teague says A’Ja Wilson is not beating any NBA/G League/College player



“Do yall know n**gas off the bench used to average 40 in high school and 20 in college..?”



Thoughts? 🤔👀



(🎥: @club520podcast) pic.twitter.com/VdbOOgFsxp — BALLIN HQ (@BallinHQ) December 23, 2024

He was never a superstar, and now he’s just perceived as a clout chasing bully to many of the women who were offended that he allowed White’s nonsense on his podcast.