Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis are both Top75 all-time NBA players, according to the list that dropped in 2021 to celebrate the league’s 75th season. They are from two slightly different eras, with Davis’ career beginning just as Garnett’s 21-year run ended officially in 2015-16. Both are double-double machines with tremendous offensive talents and defensive excellence to match.

Jeff and Marquis Teague debate who’s the better all-around player between Top75 power forwards Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis. (Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Teague Brothers Debate Kevin Garnett vs. Anthony Davis

On a recent episode of the Teague Brothers’ “Club 520” podcast, former NBA players Jeff and Marquis were asked which power forward had more game.

Teague said AD, but his brother Marquis immediately went for KG, saying, “Minnesota Ticket. Minnesota Ticket was crazy.”

“That New Orleans AD…,” Jeff said, reminiscing about ‘The Brow’ during his peak seasons.

“He was cold. He was cold.” Marquis agreed.

“AD got everything. He got handles,” Jeff said, while the third co-host reasoned that KG played in a different era so his statistics might not measure up to his greatness.

“AD got more handles than KG?” Marquis asked. “I don’t think so.”

Then the brothers began debating who played better defense, with Jeff saying “I think AD is a better defender than Ticket,” which blew his brother Marquis’ mind. “Damn,” Marquis replied in disbelief.

Jeff Teague insists that the only difference between the two players defensively is that KG was more of a showman.

“AD is a premier defender,” Jeff continued. “I think KG can guard and is a great defender. I just think KG was more animated. AD did all the same sh-t, block all those shots, lock dudes up and switch 1-5, he just wasn’t as animated. Ticket was smacking the ground, yelling and barking and all that.”

Fans React To AD vs KG Debate

Older, more experienced basketball fans agreed with Marquis that KG is still a superior player. The younger generation rode with the 33-year-old AD and defended his injury history.

“2 different types but if we talkin physical abilities.. KG smokin that n*gga he too soft,” one user commented. “I’m not the biggest KG fan, but that’s so disrespectful,” one user wrote in the comments. “lol hilarious,” another agreed. “ AD goes off for one game then disappears the next 90% of the time. Also made of glass. AD is not even top 75 all time IMO”

Anthony Davis fans shot back in the comments.

“You can question his health, not his basketball talent,” expressed one AD fan. “If AD was more healthy through his career I’d definitely agree but can’t do what ifs in sports,” one netizen commented. “AD is easily top 75 you just saying sh*t now,” an offended fan clapped back.

Talent-wise, some would say choosing one over the other is like splitting hairs and a matter of taste. KG was known as a vocal and fiery inspirational leader, while AD was more of a silent assassin.

The biggest difference between the two players would be durability and availability, and that’s what old-school hoops fans criticize most about players in this age of load management in pursuit of the next big contract.

RELATED: ‘See If The Glass Man Can Stay Healthy’: Washington Wizards Fans Are Glad Franchise Hasn’t Pulled Trigger On Four-Year, $275M Extension For Injury-Prone Anthony Davis

KG Was A Workhorse, Always Available

Garnett played 75 or more games 11 out of the first 12 years of his career with Minnesota. The only season he didn’t reach that plateau was the ’98-’99 lockout season. Davis played 75 or more games just three times across his first 12 seasons, and he’s never played more than 76 games in a season. He’s never won a Defensive Player of the Year Award or MVP like Garnett.

“They say AD sits out with a stomach ache,” one of the panelists joked. Both brothers agreed with him that “Ticket (KG) is more of a dog. Jeff Teague says he was referring to straight skills not the intangibles like heart.

“Thats part of skills being a dog,” Marquis quipped. “Some dudes be soft and that’s their problem.”

Overall, both players agreed that AD and Garnett are similar in many ways and neither would be a bad choice, as both are two of the greatest to ever do it at their respective positions.