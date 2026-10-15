‘Hall of Fame Internet Moment’: NBA Star Kristaps Porzingis Responds to Rumors That He Was Diagnosed With HIV or AIDS

On Nov. 7, 1991, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shocked the world when he announced that he was HIV positive and retiring from the NBA.

On Oct. 14, 2026, current NBA center Kristaps Porzingis shocked the world by announcing that he does not have HIV or AIDS.

NBA fans online had long speculated about the cause of an undisclosed illness or condition afflicting Porzingis that has caused the 31-year-old 7-footer to miss games in each of the past two seasons.

Magic Johnson (left) was on the minds of NBA fans on Wednesday after Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (right, hanging on rim) addressed online speculation about a potential HIV or AIDS diagnosis. Johnson shockingly retired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991 after being diagnosed with HIV. (Photos: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images; Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

With the Golden State Warriors center likely set to miss at least the beginning of the NBA regular season that begins next week, Porzingis decided to address the ongoing rumors about his health in a tweet from his personal X account on Wednesday.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap,” Porzingis wrote. “Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon.”

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“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it,” Porzingis continued. “Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

In a subsequent tweet, Porzingis then surprisingly responded directly to NBA Twitter speculation that he may have been diagnosed with HIV or AIDS.

“I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands,” Porzingis wrote. “So everyone can relax now and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

In the months following a trade from the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks last year, Porzingis told The Athletic that he believed he was suffering from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). It is a “condition that causes a number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.” There is no cure for POTS, although it can be managed by lifestyle habits, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

When Porzingis was traded from the Hawks to the Warriors in February and continued to miss games, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr initially said the center was not actually suffering from POTS, according to ESPN. Kerr later called it a “mistake” to discuss Porzingis condition, but it remained unclear whether the player was dealing with a different ailment.

Porzingis did eventually return to the Warriors lineup last season, and he played in both play-in tournament games before the team was eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.

During the offseason, the Warriors still elected to re-sign Porzingis on a two-year, $40 million contract, although just $3 million of the contract is guaranteed in the second year. However, his ongoing health issues have kept him out of training camp and all preseason games ahead of the regular season, which begins next week.

“Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed training camp and the team’s first five (5) preseason games due to a health-related matter, returned to the Warriors’ practice facility yesterday and met with Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini,” the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The specific contents of that meeting will remain private. Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team. An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

While conspiracy theories and rumors often spread rapidly on social media, it is relatively rare for celebrities to address them head-on, as Porzingis did this week. Many, particularly in sports, choose to remain silent rather than give the claims more attention.

“This is a hall of fame internet moment right here,” X user @tonypayments wrote about Porzingis choosing to address the online rumors about his health on Wednesday. “I can’t believe he acknowledged it.”

It is clear in this case that the speculation surrounding Porzingis’ health finally reached a level that he felt was impossible to ignore any further.