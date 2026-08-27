‘You Wouldn’t Make Fun Of Someone With Cancer or AIDS’: Former NFL Star TJ Ward Blasts Comedian Druski’s Latest Skit Making Light Of CTE, A Progressive Brain Disease

CTE also known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is a progressive brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head, commonly found in people with a history of repetitive head trauma, such as athletes in contact sports (football, hockey, boxing) and military veterans.

Studies dating back more than a decade have shown this disease to manifest itself in many damaging ways, with football players being at the center of the controversy. Doctors claim it can only be diagnosed when the person is dead, but as the cases pile up and current players begin to understand and experience the dangers of brain trauma in live time, conversations, discussions and humor surrounding this debilitating disease have gotten more sophisticated, nuanced and serious.

“Getting your bell rung” is no longer an expression that explains away a concussion, in a way that makes it appear to be a minor badge of honor.

Druski new concussion skit https://t.co/uS4uV8Qht3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 27, 2026

Comedian Druski has the internet going wild over a comedy skit he recently dropped parodying how athletes act after too many hits to the head. It’s already gone viral and has put another burning spotlight on the risks associated with football.

“I hope this brings positive attention to the issue of CTE. I played college football in the late 80’s and a lot of my teammates are suffering from this,” one former football player commented.

“This was a funny skit but it’s telling the truth especially nfl players when they get that concussion. All that money the NFL has and still won’t find a solution to prevent this from constantly happening smh,” a fan said.

“mfs will tune in every Sunday and Saturday for NFL and NCAAF knowing it’s literally helping fund the sport killing hundreds if not thousands of players with a self-inflicted brain disease but they will draw the line at someone making fun of it,” said a fan in defense of backlash Druski continues to receive as he pushes the envelope on his viral skits.

“Now watch it happen to someone this season and it’ll play out just like this,” one netizen quipped

New Studies Find CTE In 25% Of Former Players

This just keeps getting worse.



We encouraged our son to run track instead of playing football because of the possibility of brain injury.



Now a new study finds at least 1 in 4 former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 may have had CTE.



I love football. But damn, how… pic.twitter.com/slGOEMsFUn — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 26, 2026

The NFL has made public efforts to change rules and equipment to limit concussions and protect players. However, that still doesn’t explain at what stage their brains may be starting to suffer from the effects of CTE.

Now a new study finds at least 1 in 4 former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 may have had CTE. According to an ABC news report, the families of 338 of the 900 players who died during that period donated brains to scientists to be tested, with 92.3 % of them found to have CTE.

Those numbers remain troubling. Players such as former defensive end Warren Sapp have come right out and said that they believe they have CTE.

Demaryius Thomas RIP

In 2022 CTE stepped to the forefront again with the unexpected death of 33-year-old former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Boston University doctors’ found that Thomas had CTE, and his family confirmed that he exhibited many of the symptoms associated with it, including seizures.

What Are The Effects Of CTE?

While CTE can only accurately and definitively be diagnosed after death, the signs and symptoms associated with the disease have become increasingly common amongst football players and boxers. As awareness of CTE has increased, by 2017 some 99 percent of players’ brains tested for CTE were found to show evidence of the condition. It causes the buildup of an abnormal protein called tau, which kills brain cells over time.

Memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression and other symptoms come as a result of this degenerative brain disease.

TJ Ward Blasts Druski For Concussion Skit

There was one player who didn’t think Druski’s skit was very funny.

Former NFL player TJ Ward went on the “Speakeasy” podcast with Emmanuel Acho and blasted the entire situation.

"CTE is the only disease that is allowed to be made fun of… You wouldn't make fun of someone with cancer, dementia, or AIDS"



– @BossWard43 responds to comedian, Druski's, latest skit about a fictitious football player suffering from CTE



STILL LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/gnpy58xx7V pic.twitter.com/k6sAWJLKuZ — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) August 27, 2026

“CTE is the only disease that is allowed to be made fun of… You wouldn’t make fun of someone with cancer, dementia, or AIDS,” said Ward, who retired from professional football in 2021 after an eight-year NFL career.

He played for the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos (winning Super Bowl 50 as part of the “No Fly Zone” defense), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Some of the situations in that skit were funny, but overall I’m gonna put my sensitivity cap on…these are life and death situations and at the end of the day its a lifetaking disease,” Ward said.

This issue will continue to haunt the NFL as more players honestly address the dangers, consequences and results of brain damage. As far as Druski goes, he keeps the classic skits coming.