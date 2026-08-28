‘Season Over Already’: NBA Fans Had Jokes For Celtics Star Jayson Tatum, Who Missed 10 Straight Free Throws At Jordan Brand Tour Promo Event In China

As Jayson Tatum prepares for his first full NBA season in almost two years and his first season without 2023 NBA finals MVP Jaylen Brown, he traveled to China as part of The Jordan Brand Tour, visiting various cities including Shanghai and Beijing.

Tatum joined fellow NBA stars Luka Dončić, Zion Williamson, and Paolo Banchero for Jordan Brand activities, including appearances at the Shanghai Jordan store and preparations for The One Global Finals.

Paolo Banchero Back In Shanghai China Promoting The New Air Jordan 41



“Imma get 60 [points] this year, get 60 in the 41’s”

– Paolo Banchero



🎥: (houseofheat/IG) pic.twitter.com/fOSli4m9Ez — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) August 28, 2026

Jayson Tatum Needs 11 Shots To Hit One Free Throw At Shanghai Promotion

Tatum brought his smile, but he left his free-throw shooting prowess back in the states. Tatum, an 84.9% career free throw shooter, bricked 10 straight free throws before hitting the 11th during a promotional free-throw challenge in Shanghai. Yes it took him 11 shots to hit a free throw.

Jayson Tatum struggled at the free throw line in China 😬



(h/t @BackcourtAlerts) pic.twitter.com/rGTJUH64tc — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 27, 2026

It was bizarre, for a guy who has hit huge shots in the NBA Finals and throughout his illustrious career, to fold under the pressure of kids and fans begging him to make a shot.

The crowd was cheering him on and saying his name with every missed free throw, “Jayson.” they shouted. As he missed the 10th shot, someone in the background said “Jayson, let me try.”

It was certainly a low moment for Tatum, who wanted to bring some joy to the crowd and flex his superiority as an American NBA player. It seems he wasn’t prepared for the moment.

Fans React To Jayson Tatum Missing 10 Straight Free Throws In Promotional Appearance

NBA fans wouldn’t let Tatum live this one down.

“That’s a trick rim lol,” one fan joked. “That’s why Jaylen left,” another fan added. “The gravity in China hits different,” said one netizen. “I think he’s jason derulo not jayson tatum,” one user commented. “That’s embarrasing for an All-NBA player,” insisted one user.

Some NBA fans went as far as to say that Tatum’s poor shooting was the first sign of a grim season without Jaylen Brown.

“Foreshadowing of this upcoming season without Brown and playing ISO ball,” one pessimistic observer tweeted. “Season over already,” one Celtics fan quipped. Did Tatum Fold Under Fan Pressure?

Jayson Tatum is an excellent free throw shooter, and that’s what makes this one of the funniest NBA videos in recent memory. Tatum was really sweating after that fifth miss and the fans were definitely confused as to what was happening.