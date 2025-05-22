“Take That Choke Gesture and Stick It”: Knicks Fans Declare Tyrese Haliburton the New Reggie Miller and Public Enemy No. 1 In Madison Square Garden 

The ghost of Reggie Miller lives on, as the New York Knicks blew a 14-point lead in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd with less than three minutes left in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

How impossible and improbable and unfathomable was it that the Knicks could lose that game?

Knicks Hit A Level Of Playoff Futility Never Accomplished In NBA History

On ESPN’s ‘First Take’, Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith broke down the magnitude of blowing Game 1 at home.

“In the history of the NBA when somebody has trailed by 14 or more in the last 2:45 seconds of regulation the record was 994-0. Last night was the first night anyone has ever comeback from a deficit like that and once again it was at the Garden. It’s always at the Garden, when visitors come and show out.”

Just when it seemed like “Big Body” Brunson and the crew had Game 1 locked down, Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith combined for 61 points and some incredible three-point shooting down the stretch to stun the Knicks, who suffered a miraculous comeback playoff loss to Indiana – again.

We all know that Haliburton is Indiana’s go-to guy, but Nesmith, a former first-round pick of the Boston Celtics went Steph Curry-crazy draining 8-of-9 threes, including knocking down five 3-pointers in the final three minutes of regulation to keep Indiana in the game.

Nesmith did all the heavy lifting down the stretch and Haliburton put the finishing touches on the game by hitting a three-pointer that bounced high off the back rim before landing through the nets, like a dagger through the heart of Knicks fans.

The back page: CHOKE 2.0



Epic collapse crushes Knicks in frighteningly familiar fashion



Read more:https://t.co/cZ9kT3DaHm pic.twitter.com/VRzetWLUvA — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 22, 2025

Tyler Haliburton Makes Infamous Reggie Miller Choke Gesture After Sending Game Into OT

To add insult to injury, Haliburton then made the infamous Reggie Miller choke gesture like the Pacers’ legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer did to Knicks superfan Spike Lee while leading an Indiana comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

Haliburton put his hands to his neck and taunted the entire MSG crowd, as he was engulfed by his team. Everybody thought it was a three and an Indiana win, but after review, it was ruled a two, which meant overtime. At that point, the Knicks had lost too much momentum, and the crowd was too stunned to pull out a victory, losing embarrassingly at home 138-135.

‘First Take’ Panel Blasts Knicks As ‘Chokers’: Social Media Reacts

The anti-Knicks contingent had a ball with the loss and the disrespectful New York Post cover featuring Miller and Haliburton was salt on the wounds.

“I was gonna guess “New Choke Knicks”, said one fan offering another headline that the Post could have used to embarrass the Knicks. “He’s an ass,” said one fan referring to Haliburton. But you know what a team with NO STRUCTURE down the stretch got what they deserved. Pathetic”. “The Knicks snatched defeat from the jaws of victory !,” said another fan basking in the glory of the loss.

Knicks fans were awfully quiet as compared to the ticker tape parade they had after advancing to these conference finals.

Hans Perez is somewhere smiling right now.

“Coach should be posting this all over MSG locker room for players and arena for the fans,” said one enraged Knicks fan.

“Halliburton is looking for a fight that just wasn’t there. If the Knicks have any backbone, they will take that choke gesture and stick it up his scrawny ass. If not, then the Knicks aren’t who we thought they were,” said another fan.

Jay Williams Calls Knicks Collapse Biggest Choke In Playoff History

ESPN analyst Jay Williams, a Jersey native, didn’t give the Knicks a pass for the crazy let down.

“That was the biggest choke in NBA playoff history,” said Williams on Thursday’s “First Take” episode.

Jalen Brunson had 43 points but seven turnovers. He didn’t do his point guard job to secure the lead. OG Anunoby got scorched on defense. He’s got to be better.

This game will be a footnote in the NBA playoff conversation if the Knicks recover and win the series. There’s a long way to go. But right now, Knicks fans are hiding their heads in the sand and still in shock from a Game 1 collapse for the ages.