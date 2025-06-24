‘It Upset White Men To Watch This Strong, Winning Unapologetic Black Woman Be In Caitlin’s Face’: Dave Portnoy Attacks Joy Taylor Comments On Toxic Angel Reese vs. CC Beef

FS1 “Speak” host Joy Tayor seems to have escaped the potential scandal and legal challenges she faced as one of the centerpieces of a lawsuit filed against FS1 by former hairdresser Noushin Faraji. However, she can’t escape the wrath of public criticism concerning her takes on Caitlin Clark.

While appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast, Joy addressed the longest -running narrative in sports, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark and who should get more credit for helping to increase the popularity of the league.

“The Magic Johnson Larry Bird moment for the WNBA. This is great. As a storyteller I think storylines are so important,” Taylor said. “You need villains. You need heroes. You need sh*t to sell, you have to sell the fight. It upset white men to watch this strong, winning unapologetic Black woman be in Catlin’s face. And they still cling to it and it’s now like spun to this whole thing where Caitlin’s better than Angel and blah blah blah.” “I just say, we wouldn’t be talking about Cailtin Clark the way that we do if it wasn’t for that moment with Angel Reese. And I will die on this hill.”

The dumbest most ridiculous rant of all time. Nobody outside hardcore WNBA fans and LSU fans would know who Angel was it weren’t for her riding Caitlin’s coattails. It’s made her a fortune so kudos to her but this is the dumbest take I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/2LjJOqOs34 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 23, 2025

Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy, one of the biggest Caitlin Clark supporters there is and one of the main media drivers of the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese phenomenon that has captured middle aged white males across the country, responded to Joy Taylor’s comments with a clip and a caption.

“The dumbest, most ridiculous rant of all time,” said Portnoy about Taylor’s comments concerning Angel Reese, who has 4.9M followers on social media. “Nobody outside hardcore WNBA fans and LSU fans would know who Angel was if it weren’t for her riding Caitlin’s coattails. It’s made her a fortune so kudos to her but this is the dumbest take I’ve ever heard.”

Portnoy is among the legion of over-the-top Caitlin Clark fans who attempt to discredit everything Angel Reese does and portray her as a player with no skills who wouldn’t be important if not for battles with Clark in college and attempted bullying in the WNBA. They also discredit her record rebounding as a selfish stat that anyone could do.

Social media reacted, split along pro-Reese and pro-Clark lines, per usual.

“@CaitlinClark22 is playing in a league against a bunch of average black women,” said one netizen, fueling the flames. “Angel Reese is really not that great of a ball player. Plus isn’t she like Shaq’s niece or something. Bet that’s where she gets all of her publicity,” said one CC fan. “Caitlin Clark is just something that has never been seen before in the women’s game. If this were a black woman doing the things CC does, most people would say the same things. We see greatness, not skin color,” said another. The men there are so weak. Allowing a woman to lie and they just nod is peak male weakness. — PhillyforLife (@PhillyTeslaDad) June 23, 2025

Taylor did have some fans agree with her take.

“She’s spot on, the hero needs a villain and vice versa. Caitlin Clark has never won a thing in her career. Without Angel, we’d have to start focusing on how she’s not a winner and give her the lebron before Miami treatment.”

The WNBA will be relevant as long as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are taking the court every night. The constant debates, disrespect and division keeps rivalries spicy and attractive to the casual fan.